Tesla owners can now buy "indestructible" wheels

autoblog.com

Tesla owners are offered "first-of-their-kind" forged wheels. A company specializing in Tesla modifications has developed a new wheel design and advertises them as "indestructible" with a lifetime replacement warranty, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Unplugged Performance unveiled these wheels earlier this week. They are called UP Forged Road Warrior, or UP-RW. As the name suggests, these are forged wheels suitable for all Model 3 and Model Y cars. The design is quite elegant and, if you squint, vaguely resembles half of a 70s and 80s turbofan engine, the publication writes.

The design highlights one of the wheels' distinctive features: a forged aerodynamic disc integrated into the wheel's structure, which allows it to maintain almost the same aerodynamic characteristics as the factory original. Of course, the main advantage of these wheels is their strength. Although they are advertised as "indestructible," they also feature a replaceable outer flange that is easy to replace in case of damage, most likely from hitting a curb.

The publication indicates that it cannot confirm Unplugged's claims, but forged wheels are known for their strength.

"Frankly, budget-conscious buyers should look for something else," the report says.

A set of four 19-inch UP-RW wheels reportedly costs $2,595, while larger 20-inch wheels cost $2,995. This is at the lower end of the cost for a typical set of forged wheels.

"Interestingly, Unplugged Performance claims the wheel is 'designed for the future Tesla Robotaxi fleet,' which seems to be betting on the success of Tesla's new self-driving ridesharing project, but not on its ability to avoid curbs, potholes, and other road obstacles," the publication notes.

US Army to use Tesla Cybertrucks as shooting targets