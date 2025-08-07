$41.610.07
US Army to use Tesla Cybertrucks as shooting targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The US Air Force Test Center plans to acquire 33 target vehicles, including two Tesla Cybertrucks. This is necessary to prepare units for operations by simulating scenarios as close as possible to real-life situations.

US Army to use Tesla Cybertrucks as shooting targets

Previously, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk advertised the Cybertruck not just as "bulletproof," but as something that would "survive the apocalypse." This is reported by UNN with reference to Electrek.

Details

The US Air Force Test Center (AFTC) plans to acquire 33 target vehicles for delivery to the White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) in New Mexico - various sedans, pickups, SUVs, and trucks. Among them are two Tesla Cybertrucks.

The reasons for the vehicle request are as follows:

(The US Air Force) intends to use specific Tesla-manufactured vehicles for training flight tests of target vehicles. In the theater of operations, it is likely that the type of vehicles used by the adversary may switch to Tesla Cyber trucks, as they have been found not to sustain the usual damage expected in a severe collision.

That is, the American military believes that their enemies may start using the Tesla Cybertruck.

It is also separately noted:

  • tests should reflect real-world situations;
    • the purpose of the exercises is to prepare units for operations by simulating scenarios as close as possible to real-world situations.

      Interesting fact:

      Recently, Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya and "Putin's infantryman," managed to acquire a pair of Cybertrucks. Allegedly, he equipped them with weapons, and allegedly they went to fight in Ukraine.

      So now the American military wants to make sure they are also equipped to destroy Cybertrucks, writes the American news website Electrek.

      Recall

      Elon Musk's company recalled over 46,000 Cybertruck electric vehicles manufactured in the previous 15 months in March.

      Elon Musk's company "no longer plans to sell" the $16,000 battery pack and promises a full refund of the deposit made by customers.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the WorldAuto
      New Mexico
      Tesla Cybertruck
      Tesla, Inc.
      Elon Musk
      United States