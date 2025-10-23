$41.760.01
06:36 AM • 2094 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 16888 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 28222 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
October 22, 09:40 PM • 15933 views
"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companiesPhoto
October 22, 08:51 PM • 23975 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
October 22, 07:25 PM • 26892 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 42592 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
October 22, 04:19 PM • 24715 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
October 22, 03:19 PM • 23158 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
October 22, 03:06 PM • 21262 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Publications
Exclusives
Tesla's third-quarter revenue surged: sales revenue exceeded $28 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

Tesla recorded record revenue in the third quarter of 2025, reaching $28.1 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts. The company delivered 497,099 vehicles, but earnings per share were lower than analysts' expectations.

Tesla's third-quarter revenue surged: sales revenue exceeded $28 billion

Tesla reported revenue of $28.09 billion, significantly exceeding Wall Street's forecast of $26.5 billion. This is reported by UNN with reference to Forbes and Automotiveworld.

Details

Tesla reported record revenue in the third quarter of 2025, supported by record vehicle deliveries and energy storage deployments across all regions. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer posted total revenue of $28.1 billion, up 12% year-over-year. The company's cash revenue for Q3 2025 significantly exceeds Wall Street's previous forecast, which indicated a financial "ceiling" of $26.5 billion. Also, current revenue is 24.8% higher than in the previous quarter. But in the past period, Elon Musk's company experienced the largest drop in sales in over ten years.

It is also worth noting that Tesla's profit did not meet analysts' expectations. Earnings per share in the third quarter were $0.50, below the forecast of $0.56.

Tesla product sales statistics

In the third quarter, the company delivered 497,099 vehicles, up 7% year-over-year, with Model 3/Y deliveries increasing 9% to 481,166 units.

Energy storage deployments reached a record 12.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 81% year-over-year, driven by continued production ramp-up at Megafactory Shanghai and record Powerwall deployments.

Total gross margin was 18.0%, down 185 basis points year-over-year, and gross profit of $5.1 billion represents a 1% year-over-year increase.

Operating income decreased 40% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, resulting in an operating margin of 5.8% compared to 10.8% in the same quarter last year. The decline was driven by increased operating expenses, which rose 50% year-over-year to $3.4 billion, as well as higher average vehicle costs due to Trump tariffs.

Recall

Tesla is recalling 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in the US due to a possible battery defect. This could lead to

Ihor Telezhnikov

