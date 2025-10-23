Tesla's third-quarter revenue surged: sales revenue exceeded $28 billion
Tesla recorded record revenue in the third quarter of 2025, reaching $28.1 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts. The company delivered 497,099 vehicles, but earnings per share were lower than analysts' expectations.
Tesla reported revenue of $28.09 billion, significantly exceeding Wall Street's forecast of $26.5 billion. This is reported by UNN with reference to Forbes and Automotiveworld.
Tesla reported record revenue in the third quarter of 2025, supported by record vehicle deliveries and energy storage deployments across all regions. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer posted total revenue of $28.1 billion, up 12% year-over-year. The company's cash revenue for Q3 2025 significantly exceeds Wall Street's previous forecast, which indicated a financial "ceiling" of $26.5 billion. Also, current revenue is 24.8% higher than in the previous quarter. But in the past period, Elon Musk's company experienced the largest drop in sales in over ten years.
It is also worth noting that Tesla's profit did not meet analysts' expectations. Earnings per share in the third quarter were $0.50, below the forecast of $0.56.
In the third quarter, the company delivered 497,099 vehicles, up 7% year-over-year, with Model 3/Y deliveries increasing 9% to 481,166 units.
Energy storage deployments reached a record 12.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 81% year-over-year, driven by continued production ramp-up at Megafactory Shanghai and record Powerwall deployments.
Total gross margin was 18.0%, down 185 basis points year-over-year, and gross profit of $5.1 billion represents a 1% year-over-year increase.
Operating income decreased 40% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, resulting in an operating margin of 5.8% compared to 10.8% in the same quarter last year. The decline was driven by increased operating expenses, which rose 50% year-over-year to $3.4 billion, as well as higher average vehicle costs due to Trump tariffs.
