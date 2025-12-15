Ukrainian car fleet increased by 11,000 electric vehicles in November 2025 - statistics

Photo: Ukrautoprom

In November 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 11,000 electric vehicles (BEV). This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.

Details

The highest registration figures for these cars were demonstrated by the following regions of Ukraine:

Lviv region - 1620 units (89% used);

Kyiv city - 1595 units (50% used);

Kyiv region - 876 units (58% used);

Dnipropetrovsk region - 771 units (61% used);

Odesa region - 652 units (67% used).

In terms of new cars, the BYD Leopard 3 became the most popular electric car in these markets.

Bestseller in the segment of used electric vehicles imported from abroad:

TESLA Model Y – in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions;

TESLA Model 3 – in Odesa region.

Recall

In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 23.5 thousand used passenger cars from abroad, which is 60% more than last year. The most popular car was the Volkswagen Golf, and the average age of imported cars was 8 years.