Ukrainian car fleet increased by 11,000 electric vehicles in November 2025 - statistics

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
06:29 AM • 1342 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 13311 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 23104 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 21404 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 31465 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 36727 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 50696 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 75992 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51624 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 48022 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
98%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy congratulates Jewish communities and Jews on HanukkahDecember 14, 09:55 PM • 8558 views
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhotoDecember 14, 10:08 PM • 12827 views
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 10107 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation03:20 AM • 7284 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 9714 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 56354 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 70317 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 59267 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 68788 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 93233 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Australia
Berlin
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 12039 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 29746 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 31733 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 36423 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 70955 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
United States dollar

Ukrainian car fleet increased by 11,000 electric vehicles in November 2025 - statistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Over 11,000 electric vehicles (BEV) were added to the Ukrainian car fleet in November 2025. The highest number of registrations was recorded in Lviv Oblast and Kyiv.

Ukrainian car fleet increased by 11,000 electric vehicles in November 2025 - statistics
Photo: Ukrautoprom

In November 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 11,000 electric vehicles (BEV). This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.

Details

The highest registration figures for these cars were demonstrated by the following regions of Ukraine:

  • Lviv region - 1620 units (89% used);
    • Kyiv city - 1595 units (50% used);
      • Kyiv region - 876 units (58% used);
        • Dnipropetrovsk region - 771 units (61% used);
          • Odesa region - 652 units (67% used).

            In terms of new cars, the BYD Leopard 3 became the most popular electric car in these markets.

            Bestseller in the segment of used electric vehicles imported from abroad:

            • TESLA Model Y – in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions;
              • TESLA Model 3 – in Odesa region.

                Recall

                In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 23.5 thousand used passenger cars from abroad, which is 60% more than last year. The most popular car was the Volkswagen Golf, and the average age of imported cars was 8 years.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                Auto
                Lviv Oblast
                Kyiv Oblast
                Tesla Model Y
                Odesa Oblast
                Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                Ukraine
                Kyiv