Tesla registrations plummeted in France and Sweden, but rose in Norway

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
09:17 AM • 1428 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 3758 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 44253 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 69708 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 55035 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 52260 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 172052 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 168722 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 56331 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 46647 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
78%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the cityJanuary 2, 01:26 AM • 15278 views
Yemen's international airport suspends operations amid deepening crisis between Saudi Arabia and UAEJanuary 2, 02:37 AM • 6348 views
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first timeJanuary 2, 03:34 AM • 10137 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - poll04:31 AM • 5268 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 12092 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 2874 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 32824 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 50523 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 172036 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 96360 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Joe Biden
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 30762 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 39490 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 39936 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 96364 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 38588 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

Tesla registrations plummeted in France and Sweden, but rose in Norway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

In December, new Tesla car registrations fell by two-thirds in France and Sweden. At the same time, sales in Norway increased by 89%, setting a new annual record.

Tesla registrations plummeted in France and Sweden, but rose in Norway

In December, new car registrations in France and Sweden fell by two-thirds, but rose sharply in Norway, confirming the trend of record sales for the European electric vehicle market leader, while the American automaker's market share is falling in the rest of the region. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Elon Musk's electric car brand has been experiencing a slowdown in sales in Europe since late 2024 due to increasing competition, an aging brand lineup, and protests, opening a new tab against Musk's public praise of European right-wing politicians. Despite the launch of cheaper versions of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 across Europe, its business has yet to recover.

- the publication writes.

In France, one of the largest car markets in Europe after Germany and the UK, Tesla's sales figure last month fell by 66% to 1,942 vehicles.

In Sweden, according to Mobility Sweden, Tesla car registrations fell by 71% to 821 vehicles in December.

As of November, Tesla's market share in Europe, the UK, and the European Free Trade Association decreased to 1.7% from 2.4% in the same period of 2024.

However, in Norway, Tesla car registrations in December increased by 89% compared to last year, reaching 5,679 vehicles, according to registration data published on Friday. In 2025, the brand's market share in the country was over 19%, setting a new annual sales record and benefiting from the fact that almost all new car sales in Norway were electric.

- Reuters reports.

Recall

Chinese company BYD reported a 28% increase in electric vehicle sales last year, exceeding 2.25 million units. This allowed it to surpass Tesla for the first time, which, according to analysts, sold about 1.65 million cars during the same period.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldAuto
Trend
Brand
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
Reuters
Elon Musk
France
Sweden
Norway
Great Britain
Germany