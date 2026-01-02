Tesla registrations plummeted in France and Sweden, but rose in Norway

In December, new car registrations in France and Sweden fell by two-thirds, but rose sharply in Norway, confirming the trend of record sales for the European electric vehicle market leader, while the American automaker's market share is falling in the rest of the region. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Elon Musk's electric car brand has been experiencing a slowdown in sales in Europe since late 2024 due to increasing competition, an aging brand lineup, and protests, opening a new tab against Musk's public praise of European right-wing politicians. Despite the launch of cheaper versions of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 across Europe, its business has yet to recover. - the publication writes.

In France, one of the largest car markets in Europe after Germany and the UK, Tesla's sales figure last month fell by 66% to 1,942 vehicles.

In Sweden, according to Mobility Sweden, Tesla car registrations fell by 71% to 821 vehicles in December.

As of November, Tesla's market share in Europe, the UK, and the European Free Trade Association decreased to 1.7% from 2.4% in the same period of 2024.

However, in Norway, Tesla car registrations in December increased by 89% compared to last year, reaching 5,679 vehicles, according to registration data published on Friday. In 2025, the brand's market share in the country was over 19%, setting a new annual sales record and benefiting from the fact that almost all new car sales in Norway were electric. - Reuters reports.

Recall

Chinese company BYD reported a 28% increase in electric vehicle sales last year, exceeding 2.25 million units. This allowed it to surpass Tesla for the first time, which, according to analysts, sold about 1.65 million cars during the same period.