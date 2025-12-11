$42.280.10
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 4378 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 17074 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 32369 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 31572 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 33150 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 29276 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 27037 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 33683 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 22431 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusive
Demand for electric vehicles in Ukraine has almost tripled: which models are popular

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 11,000 electric vehicles, which is almost three times more than last year. Among them, 10,766 were passenger cars, of which 3,172 were new and 7,594 were used.

Demand for electric vehicles in Ukraine has almost tripled: which models are popular

In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 11,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs). This is almost three times more than in November last year. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

The main number of BEVs sold during the month were passenger cars – 10,766 units, of which 3,172 units were new (+374%), and 7,594 cars were used (+159%)

- the report says.

Among the 239 commercial electric vehicles, 17 cars were new (in November 2024, out of 145 units, 18 cars were new).

The TOP-5 new electric vehicles of the month included:

1. BYD Leopard 3 - 385 units;

2. VW ID.UNYX - 298 units;

3. BYD Song Plus EV - 282 units;

4. ZEEKR 7X - 221 units;

5. BYD Sea Lion 06 - 219 units.

Hyundai Debuts New IONIQ 3 Electric Car Design11.12.25, 09:29 • 1016 views

TOP-5 imported used electric vehicles:

1. TESLA Model Y - 931 units;

2. TESLA Model 3 - 862 units;

3. NISSAN Leaf - 647 units;

4. KIA Niro EV - 422 units;

5. HYUNDAI Kona Electric - 347 units.

Recall

In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 23.5 thousand used passenger cars from abroad, which is 60% more than last year. The most popular car was the Volkswagen Golf, and the average age of imported cars was 8 years.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyAuto
Technology
Tesla Model Y
Ukraine