Demand for electric vehicles in Ukraine has almost tripled: which models are popular

In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 11,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs). This is almost three times more than in November last year. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

The main number of BEVs sold during the month were passenger cars – 10,766 units, of which 3,172 units were new (+374%), and 7,594 cars were used (+159%) - the report says.

Among the 239 commercial electric vehicles, 17 cars were new (in November 2024, out of 145 units, 18 cars were new).

The TOP-5 new electric vehicles of the month included:

1. BYD Leopard 3 - 385 units;

2. VW ID.UNYX - 298 units;

3. BYD Song Plus EV - 282 units;

4. ZEEKR 7X - 221 units;

5. BYD Sea Lion 06 - 219 units.

TOP-5 imported used electric vehicles:

1. TESLA Model Y - 931 units;

2. TESLA Model 3 - 862 units;

3. NISSAN Leaf - 647 units;

4. KIA Niro EV - 422 units;

5. HYUNDAI Kona Electric - 347 units.

