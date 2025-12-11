Hyundai Debuts New IONIQ 3 Electric Car Design

$42.180.11
December 10, 09:59 PM • 14354 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 29410 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 28950 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 31033 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 27957 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 25779 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 32046 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 22020 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 21041 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 35274 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Popular news
Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPDDecember 11, 12:08 AM • 4968 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhoto01:49 AM • 11958 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine get02:22 AM • 7498 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against02:57 AM • 15823 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 11781 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 23483 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 25069 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 31384 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 35274 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 39042 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vasyl Lomachenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Republic of Ireland
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 14948 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 20549 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 17277 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 24947 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 34956 views
Hyundai Debuts New IONIQ 3 Electric Car Design

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Hyundai unveiled the new Concept Three electric hatchback at the Munich Motor Show in September, which will be named IONIQ 3. Production is set to begin in early 2026 in Turkey, with an expected price of around $33,700.

Hyundai Debuts New IONIQ 3 Electric Car Design

Automaker Hyundai unveiled a new electric hatchback called Concept Three at the Munich Motor Show in September. IONIQ 3 is expected to appear as a smaller brother to IONIQ 5, but it will look somewhat different from other Hyundai electric vehicles, UNN reports with reference to Electrek.

Details

The "Three" is Hyundai's first compact electric vehicle concept in the IONIQ series, which is set to bring a radically new design to the family.

According to Hyundai, the Concept Three "represents the next step in the company's electrification journey." Production is expected to begin in early 2026 at Hyundai's plant in Turkey, with deliveries starting shortly thereafter.

The new Art of Steel design is inspired by Hyundai's advanced steel manufacturing technology. Hyundai calls the Aero Hatch profile "a new typology that redefines the silhouette of a compact electric vehicle."

Hyundai has retained several of its signature design elements from other IONIQ EV models, such as the parametric pixel headlights at the front and rear.

As the official debut approaches, several IONIQ 3 prototypes have been spotted in public in South Korea. Despite heavy camouflage, it was noticeable that the production version is almost identical to the Concept Three.

A new image from KindelAuto offers a closer look at the IONIQ 3, spotted in Europe with almost no camouflage.

It is clearly visible that the car's profile remains close to the concept, with a sleek hot-hatch design and a "ducktail" spoiler.

The compact electric car is 4287 mm long, 1940 mm wide, and 1428 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2722 mm, which is approximately the size of the Kia EV3 or Volkswagen ID.3.

Hyundai has not yet revealed battery specifications or prices, but it is expected to offer 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh battery packs, like the Kia EV3, providing a WLTP range of about 590 km. Given that the Kona Electric starts at $47,000, the IONIQ 3 is likely to cost closer to $33,700, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Auto
Technology
Energy
Trend
Brand
Electricity
South Korea
Turkey