Hyundai Debuts New IONIQ 3 Electric Car Design

Automaker Hyundai unveiled a new electric hatchback called Concept Three at the Munich Motor Show in September. IONIQ 3 is expected to appear as a smaller brother to IONIQ 5, but it will look somewhat different from other Hyundai electric vehicles, UNN reports with reference to Electrek.

The "Three" is Hyundai's first compact electric vehicle concept in the IONIQ series, which is set to bring a radically new design to the family.

According to Hyundai, the Concept Three "represents the next step in the company's electrification journey." Production is expected to begin in early 2026 at Hyundai's plant in Turkey, with deliveries starting shortly thereafter.

The new Art of Steel design is inspired by Hyundai's advanced steel manufacturing technology. Hyundai calls the Aero Hatch profile "a new typology that redefines the silhouette of a compact electric vehicle."

Hyundai has retained several of its signature design elements from other IONIQ EV models, such as the parametric pixel headlights at the front and rear.

As the official debut approaches, several IONIQ 3 prototypes have been spotted in public in South Korea. Despite heavy camouflage, it was noticeable that the production version is almost identical to the Concept Three.

A new image from KindelAuto offers a closer look at the IONIQ 3, spotted in Europe with almost no camouflage.

It is clearly visible that the car's profile remains close to the concept, with a sleek hot-hatch design and a "ducktail" spoiler.

The compact electric car is 4287 mm long, 1940 mm wide, and 1428 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2722 mm, which is approximately the size of the Kia EV3 or Volkswagen ID.3.

Hyundai has not yet revealed battery specifications or prices, but it is expected to offer 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh battery packs, like the Kia EV3, providing a WLTP range of about 590 km. Given that the Kona Electric starts at $47,000, the IONIQ 3 is likely to cost closer to $33,700, the publication writes.

