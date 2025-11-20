Hyundai launches high-performance electric Genesis GV60 Magma – Bloomberg

Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled the first model of its new high-performance sub-brand Genesis – the electric GV60 Magma – to boost the company's profitability. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The car, with up to 650 hp, accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and will be positioned above the existing GV60 Performance trim, which starts at $71,875 in the US. Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz noted: "North America will continue to be a pillar of growth."

Sales of the new electric car will start in South Korea early next year, followed by Europe and North America. The model is equipped with premium features such as a head-up display and a "drift mode," and uses mass-produced model platforms, allowing the company to reduce costs and increase margins.

