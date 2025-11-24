$42.270.11
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 14326 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 15938 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 22485 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 29684 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 31614 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35698 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process began
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26820 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22834 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 20038 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – Umerov
Tesla Model Y

Every second imported used car under 5 years old in October was an electric car: Tesla is the bestseller

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

In October, Ukrainians purchased 9.6 thousand used passenger cars under 5 years old, of which 57% were electric vehicles. The most popular brands remain Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3.

Every second imported used car under 5 years old in October was an electric car: Tesla is the bestseller

Every second imported used car under 5 years old in October was an electric car, with Tesla remaining the most popular brand, according to data from the Ukrautoprom association, UNN reports.

Details

Last month, Ukrainians purchased 9.6 thousand used passenger cars under 5 years old imported from abroad, Ukrautoprom reports. In total, 26.1 thousand used passenger cars were added to the Ukrainian car fleet in October. Thus, cars under 5 years old accounted for 37% of this number.

Electric vehicles accounted for the largest share in this segment of imported passenger cars - 57%. They are followed by gasoline cars - 29%; hybrids - 9%; diesel - 4%; cars with HBO - 1%.

The most popular used cars under 5 years old were:

  • TESLA Model Y - 942 units;
    • TESLA Model 3 - 602 units;
      • KIA Niro - 438 units;
        • NISSAN Rogue - 290 units;
          • HYUNDAI Kona - 280 units;
            • MAZDA CX5 - 241 units;
              • VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 227 units;
                • AUDI E-Tron Sportback - 185 units;
                  • HYUNDAI Ioniq 5 - 183 units;
                    • CHEVROLET Bolt - 182 units.

                      Recall

                      Benefits for importing electric vehicles are in effect in Ukraine, which expire this year.

                      Julia Shramko

