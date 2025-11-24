Every second imported used car under 5 years old in October was an electric car: Tesla is the bestseller
Kyiv • UNN
In October, Ukrainians purchased 9.6 thousand used passenger cars under 5 years old, of which 57% were electric vehicles. The most popular brands remain Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3.
Every second imported used car under 5 years old in October was an electric car, with Tesla remaining the most popular brand, according to data from the Ukrautoprom association, UNN reports.
Details
Last month, Ukrainians purchased 9.6 thousand used passenger cars under 5 years old imported from abroad, Ukrautoprom reports. In total, 26.1 thousand used passenger cars were added to the Ukrainian car fleet in October. Thus, cars under 5 years old accounted for 37% of this number.
Electric vehicles accounted for the largest share in this segment of imported passenger cars - 57%. They are followed by gasoline cars - 29%; hybrids - 9%; diesel - 4%; cars with HBO - 1%.
The most popular used cars under 5 years old were:
- TESLA Model Y - 942 units;
- TESLA Model 3 - 602 units;
- KIA Niro - 438 units;
- NISSAN Rogue - 290 units;
- HYUNDAI Kona - 280 units;
- MAZDA CX5 - 241 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 227 units;
- AUDI E-Tron Sportback - 185 units;
- HYUNDAI Ioniq 5 - 183 units;
- CHEVROLET Bolt - 182 units.
Recall
Benefits for importing electric vehicles are in effect in Ukraine, which expire this year.
