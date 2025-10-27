$42.000.10
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 12125 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 15657 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 18311 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 18150 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 55442 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 52749 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45584 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 47895 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 29223 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
Not Tesla became the leader in battery longevity - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2044 views

A new study crowned the Kia EV6 for battery longevity, while the Tesla Model Y also ranked high. 80% of used electric vehicles and hybrids retained 90% or more of their useful battery capacity.

Not Tesla became the leader in battery longevity - study

A new study crowned the Kia EV6 for battery durability, while the Tesla Model Y did not take the lead but also ranked high, UNN reports with reference to InsideEVs.

Details

Swedish used car broker Kvdbil analyzed data from 1,300 used electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to determine how much the cars' batteries had aged. This study not only provided interesting insights into how old battery-powered cars perform over the years but also helped crown one of the electric vehicles in terms of battery life: the Kia EV6. It is immediately followed by the electric Kia Niro.

Kvdbil's study focuses on the state of health (SoH) - a way to measure the loss of useful capacity of an EV battery over time.

Of the entire sample of 1,366 vehicles - 723 electric vehicles and 643 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles - eight out of 10 vehicles studied retained 90% or more of their original battery capacity.

In the case of the Kia EV6, it showed the smallest decrease in capacity among all tested models. Thus, after many years of operation and huge mileage, this model consistently held its charge better than other electric vehicles studied.

"We were a little surprised that so many electric cars performed so well," said Martin Reinholdsson, head of testing at Kvdbil, according to the Sweden Herald. He added that, despite Kia taking first place in the study, the company concluded that battery charge level depends more on overall use and environmental factors than on the manufacturer.

"It's not tied to a typical car or a typical manufacturer. Rather, it's related to wear and tear, that's our analysis," Reinholdsson said. "Age, climate, driving style, and charging habits all have a pretty strong impact on wear and tear."

In the study of the top 10 EV and PHEV brands, Kia was placed first, while Tesla received 4th.

Kvdbil's conclusion about an average SoH loss of 10% is said to coincide with the results of another study by British EV dealer RSEV.

