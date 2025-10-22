Ukrainian car fleet increased by 56,000 electric vehicles in nine months: where were the most registrations

In the period from January to September 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 56 thousand electric vehicles (BEV). This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

The highest registration figures for these cars were recorded in the following regions:

Lviv region - 7887 units (91% used);

Kyiv city - 7045 units (61% used);

Kyiv region - 4870 units (70% used);

Dnipropetrovsk region - 4456 units (73% used);

Odesa region - 3178 units (73% used).

In terms of new cars, the most popular electric car in the markets of Kyiv, as well as Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa regions, was the BYD Song Plus.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx was more often chosen.

Last month, 5.2 thousand cars with diesel engines were registered in Ukraine. This is 10% less than last year.