10:59 AM • 4010 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules
09:47 AM • 9404 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 12043 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 17301 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 26366 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 26719 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 34697 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45427 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43900 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 35232 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian car fleet increased by 56,000 electric vehicles in nine months: where were the most registrations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

From January to September 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 56,000 electric vehicles. The most registrations were recorded in Lviv Oblast and Kyiv.

Ukrainian car fleet increased by 56,000 electric vehicles in nine months: where were the most registrations

In the period from January to September 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 56 thousand electric vehicles (BEV). This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

The highest registration figures for these cars were recorded in the following regions:

  • Lviv region - 7887 units (91% used);
    • Kyiv city - 7045 units (61% used);
      • Kyiv region - 4870 units (70% used);
        • Dnipropetrovsk region - 4456 units (73% used);
          • Odesa region - 3178 units (73% used).

            In terms of new cars, the most popular electric car in the markets of Kyiv, as well as Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa regions, was the BYD Song Plus.

            In Dnipropetrovsk region, the VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx was more often chosen.

            Recall

            Last month, 5.2 thousand cars with diesel engines were registered in Ukraine. This is 10% less than last year.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

