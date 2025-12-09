The most popular used cars from abroad in November: what Ukrainians bought

In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 23.5 thousand used cars imported from abroad. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is 60% more than last year. Compared to the previous month, the demand for such cars decreased by 10%. The largest share in this segment of the car market belonged to gasoline cars - 43%.

Next come:

electric vehicles - 32%;

diesel - 17%;

hybrids - 5%;

cars with HBO - 3%.

The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in November is 8 years. Volkswagen Golf remains the leader among imported second-hand cars - the report says.

The TOP-10 most popular models of the month included:

VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1035 units;

TESLA Model Y - 931 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 862 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 677 units;

NISSAN Leaf - 647 units;

RENAULT Megane - 609 units;

SKODA Octavia - 594 units;

AUDI Q5 - 587 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 581 units;

KIA Niro - 490 units.

In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased 231.4 thousand imported used cars, which is 12% more than in the same period of 2024.

