The most popular used cars from abroad in November: what Ukrainians bought
Kyiv • UNN
In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 23.5 thousand used passenger cars from abroad, which is 60% more than last year. The most popular car was the Volkswagen Golf, and the average age of imported cars was 8 years.
In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 23.5 thousand used cars imported from abroad. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that this is 60% more than last year. Compared to the previous month, the demand for such cars decreased by 10%. The largest share in this segment of the car market belonged to gasoline cars - 43%.
Next come:
- electric vehicles - 32%;
- diesel - 17%;
- hybrids - 5%;
- cars with HBO - 3%.
The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in November is 8 years. Volkswagen Golf remains the leader among imported second-hand cars
The TOP-10 most popular models of the month included:
- VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1035 units;
- TESLA Model Y - 931 units;
- TESLA Model 3 - 862 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 677 units;
- NISSAN Leaf - 647 units;
- RENAULT Megane - 609 units;
- SKODA Octavia - 594 units;
- AUDI Q5 - 587 units;
- NISSAN Rogue - 581 units;
- KIA Niro - 490 units.
In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased 231.4 thousand imported used cars, which is 12% more than in the same period of 2024.
