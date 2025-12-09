The most popular used cars from abroad in November: what Ukrainians bought

$42.070.01
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 1344 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 14309 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
December 8, 06:20 PM • 26491 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 25309 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
December 8, 02:55 PM • 30657 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 29857 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 32343 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 42559 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 38531 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault Corps
Project "Primary Source": Russia rewrites national identity of children in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation
Trump: Europe is moving in a bad direction, Washington does not want such changes
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense Minister
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
No sanctions, act through Russia
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 42563 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 38534 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 38671 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 50324 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
The most popular used cars from abroad in November: what Ukrainians bought

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 23.5 thousand used passenger cars from abroad, which is 60% more than last year. The most popular car was the Volkswagen Golf, and the average age of imported cars was 8 years.

In November, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 23.5 thousand used cars imported from abroad. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is 60% more than last year. Compared to the previous month, the demand for such cars decreased by 10%. The largest share in this segment of the car market belonged to gasoline cars - 43%.

Next come:

  • electric vehicles - 32%;
    • diesel - 17%;
      • hybrids - 5%;
        • cars with HBO - 3%.

          The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in November is 8 years. Volkswagen Golf remains the leader among imported second-hand cars

          - the report says.

          Ukrainians' automotive preferences in November: electric cars became more popular than gasoline cars04.12.25, 17:09 • 2323 views

          The TOP-10 most popular models of the month included:

          • VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1035 units;
            • TESLA Model Y - 931 units;
              • TESLA Model 3 - 862 units;
                • VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 677 units;
                  • NISSAN Leaf - 647 units;
                    • RENAULT Megane - 609 units;
                      • SKODA Octavia - 594 units;
                        • AUDI Q5 - 587 units;
                          • NISSAN Rogue - 581 units;
                            • KIA Niro - 490 units.

                              In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased 231.4 thousand imported used cars, which is 12% more than in the same period of 2024.

                              Driver's personal file: should you warm up your car engine in winter?06.12.25, 08:00 • 3781 view

