Ukrainians' automotive preferences in November: electric cars became more popular than gasoline cars

The share of traditional gasoline and diesel engines in the Ukrainian new passenger car market in November 2025 decreased to 45.5 percent. Last year, these power units together accounted for 64.5 percent of the market. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Fully electric models became the most popular in Ukraine, accounting for 38.5% of new car sales in November, compared to 12.8% last year. In second place are cars with gasoline engines, whose share decreased from 35.5% to 28.5%. - the report says.

The share of diesel cars decreased from 29% to almost 17% over the year. Hybrids accounted for 16% of the market, compared to 22.5% in November 2024. Cars with LPG, as last year, accounted for less than 1% of new car sales.

The leading positions by segments were taken by:

electric – BYD Leopard 3;

gasoline cars – RENAULT Duster;

diesel – RENAULT Duster;

hybrid – TOYOTA RAV-4;

cars with LPG – HYUNDAI Tucson.

Recall

In November 2025, 35% of the Ukrainian new passenger car market was formed by the 10 most popular models. The RENAULT Duster became the sales leader, and half of the bestsellers turned out to be electric vehicles.