Publications
Exclusives
Tesla released an updated Model Y Performance in the US: what's inside

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

Tesla has officially released an updated Model Y Performance in the US, accepting orders at a starting price of $57,490 before incentives. The new version has an EPA-estimated range of 496 km and accelerates to 96 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

Tesla released an updated Model Y Performance in the US: what's inside

Tesla has officially released and started taking orders for the updated Model Y Performance in the US, with a starting price of $57,500 before incentives, writes UNN with reference to Electrek.

Details

In January, Tesla began production of the updated Model Y Performance, but, as is usually the case, did not immediately release the top-tier Performance version.

The new version is known because it was launched in Europe a month ago, but Tesla is only now launching it in the US.

The main thing that was not known about the Model Y Performance in the US was the price. It has now been confirmed that its starting price will be $57,490 before incentives.

Also unknown was the estimated range, which, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is 496 km.

The Performance version accelerates from 0 to 96 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

In terms of design, the new version also received minor changes to the front and rear. It is equipped with sleek 21-inch Arachnid wheels. As always, the Performance version features an improved suspension with adaptive damping.

The Model Y Performance also has more high-density battery cells, allowing for faster charging, as Tesla previously announced during the presentation of the Model Y Performance in Europe.

Inside, the most significant changes are to the seats, which now feature enlarged side bolsters and power-adjustable thigh extenders for added comfort.

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allowed individuals to receive orders after the September 30 tax credit expiration date, provided a binding order and deposit were made before the expiration date.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
United States