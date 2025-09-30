$41.320.16
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Tesla, xAI, and X executives are leaving en masse due to exhausting work and political disagreements with Musk – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Dozens of top managers have resigned from Tesla, xAI, and X due to an exhausting work pace, political disagreements with Elon Musk, and mass layoffs. This has led to the cancellation of the affordable electric car program and a reorientation towards robotics and AI.

Dozens of top managers have left Elon Musk's companies – Tesla, xAI, and X – over the past year. The reasons include exhausting work, disagreements with the businessman's political views and decisions, and staff burnout. This is reported by the Financial Times, citing former and current employees of the companies, writes UNN.

Details

According to FT sources, many executives left after several years of work to pursue their own projects or take a career break. At the same time, the number of those leaving companies due to the exhausting pace of work, disagreements with Musk on business development, the entrepreneur's political views, and mass layoffs is growing.

Elon Musk spent a billion to buy Tesla shares: the market immediately reacted with a surge - FT15.09.25, 14:33 • 3429 views

The workload on staff particularly increased after the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. xAI employees note that Musk's rivalry with Sam Altman became one of the reasons for the additional pressure. In Tesla, which was previously considered stable, the departure of top managers began after the layoff of 14,000 jobs in April 2024 and a reduction in investments in new electric vehicle and battery projects.

The program for creating the budget electric car NV-91 (Model 2) was also canceled, and instead, Musk decided to invest in robotics, artificial intelligence, and autonomous taxis. Among those who left Tesla are Daniel Ho, Director of Automotive Programs (moved to Waymo), Rebecca Tinucci, Head of the Supercharger Charging Station Project (Uber), and David Zhang, Head of Model Y and Cybertruck Production.

Musk's and two other influential entrepreneurs' names appear in Epstein's documents27.09.25, 10:56 • 3970 views

xAI and X also faced the departure of executives. Employees criticize Musk for his stance on free speech and disregard for user safety during competition with OpenAI and Google. X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigned after the acquisition of xAI, and xAI co-founder and chief engineer Igor Babushkin launched his own artificial intelligence safety project.

He's the boss, the alpha, and he'll find a way to get rid of those who don't accept his style.

– quotes FT a former top manager of Tesla.

At the same time, according to Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm, the company remains "a magnet for talent."

Elon Musk's father accused of child sexual abuse - NYT23.09.25, 17:32 • 3291 view

Stepan Haftko

