Elon Musk's father accused of child sexual abuse - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing five children and stepchildren for decades. Relatives repeatedly sought help from the billionaire, but he did not directly participate in police investigations.

Elon Musk's father accused of child sexual abuse - NYT

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has been accused of sexually assaulting five of his children and stepchildren. According to a New York Times investigation, relatives repeatedly sought help from the billionaire, and some incidents lasted for decades and include cases in both South Africa and California. This is stated in the NYT material, writes UNN.

Details

Technology billionaire Elon Musk publishes details of his life on social media daily, collaborates with biographers, and frequently speaks at public events. However, his long-standing estrangement from his father, Errol Musk, remains one of the least public pages of the billionaire's life.

A New York Times investigation found that one of the key factors in the breakdown of Elon and Errol's relationship was the accusations against the latter of child sexual abuse.

Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA10.09.25, 19:16 • 11722 views

The accusations concern five of Errol's children and his stepdaughters. The earliest dates back to 1993, when the stepdaughter was 4 years old. She reported unacceptable actions by her father to relatives. Ten years later, she noticed him sniffing her dirty underwear. In addition, the accusations include abuse of his two daughters and stepson. In 2023, a social worker and family members tried to intervene after a 5-year-old son reported unwanted actions by his father.

We desperately need your advice, help, and guidance on these matters, as we see these children suffer every day.

- a relative wrote in a letter seen by the New York Times.

It is unknown whether Elon Musk read the letter. His assistant sent a message to a family member after the appeal, and the billionaire provided financial support to relatives and siblings from his father's third marriage. He also tried to move them away from Errol Musk in California. Elon did not directly participate in police investigations in South Africa.

Musk called for a change of the British government at a large rally in London14.09.25, 10:52 • 13177 views

Errol Musk, who has at least nine children and stepchildren, told the New York Times that the "reports are untrue and extremely nonsensical." He added that the accusations were fabricated by family members who "pushed the children to say false things" and tried to get money from Elon Musk.

Elon Musk and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment. In 2017, the billionaire told Rolling Stone magazine that his father had done "almost every evil imaginable." In a 2023 biography, Elon stated that he does not communicate with his father.

Elon Musk spent a billion to buy Tesla shares: the market immediately reacted with a surge - FT15.09.25, 14:33 • 3313 views

Errol's former stepdaughter, now 37, spoke publicly about the situation for the first time.

My children are safe and supervised. Elon has always been there.

- she stated.

Errol Musk had three marriages. The first was to May Haldeman, with whom he had Elon, Tosca, and Kimbal. After a divorce and a second marriage, he married for the third time to Heide-Marie Bezuidenhout, who had three children from her first husband. According to the family, Ms. Bezuidenhout had mental health problems.

In 1993, a 4-year-old stepdaughter from Bezuidenhout's first marriage reported abuse. Later, the South African police launched an investigation. Subsequently, the accusations were withdrawn as part of the divorce, and Errol Musk was granted custody of his daughter.

Later, in 2002, the family moved to Los Angeles, where Elon Musk bought them a house in Malibu. At the same time, the situation escalated when the stepdaughter, then 14, noticed her father sniffing her dirty laundry. The family contacted the police and child protective services. A restraining order was issued against Errol Musk.

The former stepdaughter noted that Elon Musk took her and her siblings on excursions every week.

After the incidents, Elon moved his father on a boat to Los Angeles, and then back to South Africa. Errol Musk stated that he left the US voluntarily.

In 2011, Ms. Bezuidenhout's sister contacted Elon Musk for help. Musk paid for the rehabilitation of the former stepdaughter, who later underwent treatment and for some time became homeless.

Elon Musk sues Apple and OpenAI: a multi-billion dollar case26.08.25, 14:03 • 3292 views

Around 2023, Elon Musk began paying 30,000 rand, or about $1,700, monthly for the support of his former stepsister, family members said.

That year, he also made a rare comment about Errol Musk on social media. In response to a post about his financial situation, Elon Musk said that one of the conditions he and Kimbal Musk set for supporting their father was that Errol Musk would not engage in bad behavior.

Musk suspends creation of his own political party and bets on Vance - WSJ20.08.25, 11:43 • 3173 views

Stepan Haftko

