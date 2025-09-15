Elon Musk spent a billion to buy Tesla shares: the market immediately reacted with a surge - FT

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 4626 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 24490 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 21786 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 23193 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 30377 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 53312 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 71200 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 104857 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 86989 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 85194 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.6m/s
34%
753mm
Popular news
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky WaySeptember 15, 02:27 AM • 14113 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reactionSeptember 15, 02:59 AM • 16330 views
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 11487 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 17892 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 11166 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 8246 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 11296 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 24488 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 19994 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 98677 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Radosław Sikorski
Scott Bessent
He Lifeng
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 6426 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason07:06 AM • 8364 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 24032 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 30642 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 79827 views
Actual
Starlink
TikTok
Forbes
Financial Times
The Guardian

Elon Musk spent a billion to buy Tesla shares: the market immediately reacted with a surge - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Elon Musk spent about $1 billion to acquire Tesla shares, which led to a nearly 6% rise in the electric car manufacturer's securities. Investors reacted positively to this move, seeing it as Musk's faith in the future of the business.

Elon Musk spent a billion to buy Tesla shares: the market immediately reacted with a surge - FT

Billionaire Elon Musk is investing in his own company Tesla's shares and has started buying them. It is known that last week Musk spent about $1 billion on buying shares. This step immediately affected the market: the electric car manufacturer's securities rose by almost 6%. This is reported by Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details 

According to information obtained by Fanancial Times, Musk acquired about 2.57 million Tesla shares at a price of $371 to $396 per share. Investors immediately reacted to this: if the founder and head of the company buys his own shares, it means he believes in the future of the business even amid market fluctuations.

Oracle co-founder Ellison overtakes Musk in list of world's richest people9/10/25, 9:34 PM • 7389 views

It is precisely because of this that Tesla shares have already added more than 12% in the past week alone, after the company's board of directors offered Musk a grandiose options package – up to $1 trillion, if he can meet extremely ambitious goals: from selling millions of electric vehicles to launching robots.

At the same time, Musk's figure remains controversial. In a recent interview, Pope Francis mentioned him as an example of wealth that, in the pontiff's opinion, can undermine the value of human life, family, and society.

Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA9/10/25, 7:16 PM • 11528 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Larry Ellison
Tesla, Inc.
charity
Financial Times
Pope Francis
Elon Musk