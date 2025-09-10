Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA

American billionaire Elon Musk announced that he would allocate $1 million for the creation of large wall murals of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA. The CEO of the American technology company Intercom, Eoghan McCabe, proposed creating the murals on the social network X, as reported by UNN.

I am offering $500,000 in grants of $10,000 each for the creation of murals depicting Iryna Zarutska in famous US cities. - McCabe wrote.

Elon Musk responded to this message, writing: "I will contribute $1 million."

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed during a light rail trip in August. Video footage of the events leading up to the attack was released on Friday.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Zarutska's case. He was taken to the hospital for a hand injury and then transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The attack occurred on the Lynx Blue Line near the Camden Road area in south Charlotte, at approximately 10:00 PM local time on August 22.

The video shows the suspect behaving erratically and making faces while sitting behind Zarutska. A few minutes later, he stands over her and allegedly stabs her in the neck from behind.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that the girl died at the scene.

The video's release sparked a new wave of concern about public transport safety in Charlotte.

Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war to the United States.

Trump recorded a video address dedicated to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In it, he criticized the Democrats' policies, which he called the cause of rising crime rates.

The FBI is investigating the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte. FBI Director Cash Patel reported on the investigation into the brutal death by stabbing.

The US Department of Justice filed federal charges against Decarlos Brown, accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Trump stated that "the animal who so brutally murdered a beautiful young girl from Ukraine should be subjected to a swift trial and sentenced only to the death penalty."