Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA

Exclusive
03:04 PM
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 41408 views
Two children were stabbed to death in Vinnytsia region – 10th and 11th grade students died, suspect detainedSeptember 10, 07:52 AM • 11721 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 34701 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 33973 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhoto11:41 AM • 18066 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:48 PM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
10:41 AM
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 34749 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 70737 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 08:33 AM • 56964 views
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
Lithuania
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 4138 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 74465 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 68274 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 64537 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 133040 views
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Facebook
Instagram

Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Elon Musk is allocating $1 million for the creation of murals depicting Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman who was killed. This initiative comes from Intercom CEO Eoghan McCabe, who proposed grants for the murals.

Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA

American billionaire Elon Musk announced that he would allocate $1 million for the creation of large wall murals of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USA. The CEO of the American technology company Intercom, Eoghan McCabe, proposed creating the murals on the social network X, as reported by UNN.

I am offering $500,000 in grants of $10,000 each for the creation of murals depicting Iryna Zarutska in famous US cities.

- McCabe wrote.

Elon Musk responded to this message, writing: "I will contribute $1 million."

Recall

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed during a light rail trip in August. Video footage of the events leading up to the attack was released on Friday.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Zarutska's case. He was taken to the hospital for a hand injury and then transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The attack occurred on the Lynx Blue Line near the Camden Road area in south Charlotte, at approximately 10:00 PM local time on August 22.

The video shows the suspect behaving erratically and making faces while sitting behind Zarutska. A few minutes later, he stands over her and allegedly stabs her in the neck from behind.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that the girl died at the scene.

The video's release sparked a new wave of concern about public transport safety in Charlotte.

Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war to the United States.

Trump recorded a video address dedicated to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In it, he criticized the Democrats' policies, which he called the cause of rising crime rates.

The FBI is investigating the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte. FBI Director Cash Patel reported on the investigation into the brutal death by stabbing.

The US Department of Justice filed federal charges against Decarlos Brown, accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Trump stated that "the animal who so brutally murdered a beautiful young girl from Ukraine should be subjected to a swift trial and sentenced only to the death penalty."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldOur people abroad
United States Department of Justice
charity
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States