Oracle co-founder Ellison overtakes Musk in list of world's richest people

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 11101 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 25599 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 20230 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 23536 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 25394 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 55135 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 76598 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 60877 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34297 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38466 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
60%
756mm
Popular news
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 40627 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.September 10, 10:25 AM • 39681 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhotoSeptember 10, 11:41 AM • 21207 views
EU prepares new sanctions package against 2600 Russians and companies01:09 PM • 8592 views
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in Poland01:20 PM • 9932 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 25609 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 55140 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 40837 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 76603 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 60880 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 7326 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 76523 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 69867 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 66056 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 134532 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Oracle co-founder Ellison overtakes Musk in list of world's richest people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Larry Ellison's fortune grew by $101 billion, reaching $393 billion. This allowed him to become the richest person in the world for the first time, surpassing Elon Musk.

Oracle co-founder Ellison overtakes Musk in list of world's richest people

The fortune of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison grew by $101 billion to $393 billion, allowing him to overtake American billionaire, SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the list of the world's richest people. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Larry Ellison became the richest person in the world for the first time, ending Elon Musk's nearly year-long reign at the top. As of 10:10 AM in New York, Ellison's fortune grew by $101 billion after Oracle Corp published quarterly results that exceeded Oracle's expectations for large deals with OpenAI, Nvidia Fuel Cloud Turnaround and announced further growth.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the increase in Ellison's fortune to $393 billion allowed him to surpass Musk, whose fortune is estimated at $385 billion. This is the largest one-day increase ever recorded by the index.

Musk first became the richest person in the world in 2021, before losing the title to Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com Inc and Bernard Arnault of LVMH. He regained it last year and held it for just over 300 days.

Oracle shares, which had already risen 45% this year by the close of trading on Tuesday, soared 41% on Wednesday after the company reported a significant increase in orders.

Tesla Inc shares, on the other hand, have fallen 13% this year.

Recall

In July, it was reported that Larry Ellison for the first time took second place among the world's richest people, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg. This happened after the growth of Oracle Corp shares, which increased his fortune to $251.2 billion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologies
Larry Ellison
Amazon
Tesla, Inc.
Mark Zuckerberg
OpenAI
SpaceX
Bloomberg L.P.
Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk