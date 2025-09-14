$41.310.10
Musk called for a change of the British government at a large rally in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

Elon Musk addressed participants at a rally in London, organized by a far-right activist, calling for a change in the British government. He also spoke out against the "woke virus" and criticized British politics.

Musk called for a change of the British government at a large rally in London

Entrepreneur Elon Musk called for a "dissolution of parliament" and a "change of government" in the United Kingdom, addressing a crowd of participants at a "unite the kingdom" rally in London, organized by far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson.

This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Musk, owner of the social network X, who connected with Robinson via video link and spoke with him while thousands watched and listened, also spoke out against the "woke virus" and told the crowd that "violence is coming" and that "you either fight or you die."

I really think there needs to be a change of government in the UK. You can't – we don't have another four years, or whenever the next election is, that's too long. Something needs to be done. There needs to be a dissolution of parliament and a new vote.

- Musk stated.

This is not the first time Musk has interfered in British politics. He started a war of words with the UK government over gang preparations, and also criticized the Online Safety Act 2023, calling the legislation a threat to free speech.

I appeal to British common sense, which is to look carefully around and say: If this continues, what kind of world will you live in? This is a message to the sensible center, people who usually don't get involved in politics, who just want to live their lives. They are quiet, they just go about their business.

- Musk stated.

Elon Musk made a mistake in DOGE, focusing on layoffs - US Secretary of Commerce13.09.25, 08:17 • 5690 views

Musk also told the crowd: "The left is the party of murder," referring to the death of Charlie Kirk.

The left is the party of murder this week, with our friend Charlie Kirk being murdered in cold blood, and people on the left openly celebrating it. The left is the party of murder, and they are celebrating murder. I mean, let that sink in for a minute, this is who we're dealing with here.

- Musk stated.

He also criticized what he called the woke mind virus and said that promotion decisions should be based on merit, not "discrimination based on gender, religion, any race or anything else."

An estimated more than 110,000 people took part in the far-right street rally, considered one of the largest nationalist events in decades. The marchers were confronted by about five thousand anti-racist counter-protesters. In addition to Musk, prominent figures such as Katie Hopkins and French far-right politician Éric Zemmour were invited to the event.

Addition

More than 100,000 people joined a march in central London, organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, and an anti-racist counter-protest also took place.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Guardian
Elon Musk
United Kingdom
London