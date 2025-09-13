Elon Musk made a mistake in DOGE, focusing on layoffs - US Secretary of Commerce

Elon Musk made a mistake while working at the US Department of Commerce (DOGE), focusing on firing people rather than cutting government spending. This was stated in an interview with Axios by US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, according to UNN.

According to him, if DOGE continues to operate, its cuts will be aimed at expenses, not staffing.

The publication indicates that since Musk is no longer in the White House and his relationship with President Trump is strained, officials are more willing to criticize the billionaire's approach to governance, which reduced staffing but did not save much money.

I thought Elon got carried away with other people's goals. ... The focus should have been on reducing waste, fraud, and abuse, not on rapidly reducing the workforce - Lutnick noted.

He added that DOGE is still dealing with "these wastes, frauds, and abuses, and I think it will be effective."

"Less effective than I had hoped, but I think it will still be effective," the US Secretary of Commerce summarized.

