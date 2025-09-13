$41.310.10
Elon Musk made a mistake in DOGE, focusing on layoffs - US Secretary of Commerce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said Elon Musk was wrong to focus on laying off people instead of cutting government spending. Lutnick emphasized that DOGE cuts would target spending, not headcount.

Elon Musk made a mistake in DOGE, focusing on layoffs - US Secretary of Commerce

Elon Musk made a mistake while working at the US Department of Commerce (DOGE), focusing on firing people rather than cutting government spending. This was stated in an interview with Axios by US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, if DOGE continues to operate, its cuts will be aimed at expenses, not staffing.

The publication indicates that since Musk is no longer in the White House and his relationship with President Trump is strained, officials are more willing to criticize the billionaire's approach to governance, which reduced staffing but did not save much money.

I thought Elon got carried away with other people's goals. ... The focus should have been on reducing waste, fraud, and abuse, not on rapidly reducing the workforce

- Lutnick noted.

He added that DOGE is still dealing with "these wastes, frauds, and abuses, and I think it will be effective."

"Less effective than I had hoped, but I think it will still be effective," the US Secretary of Commerce summarized.

Recall

Billionaire and former chief White House adviser Elon Musk stated that he was invited to a technology leaders' summit in the recently renovated White House Rose Garden. However, Musk does not intend to attend the event.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
United States Department of Commerce
White House
Donald Trump
Elon Musk