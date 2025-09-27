Musk's and two other influential entrepreneurs' names appear in Epstein's documents

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 36336 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 70346 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 29866 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 29457 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 29724 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 24151 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 44157 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 47134 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 49604 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29974 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1.3m/s
52%
761mm
Popular news
Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnelPhotoSeptember 26, 10:52 PM • 20144 views
Ukraine is increasing production of interceptor drones: Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting for scaling upSeptember 26, 11:27 PM • 5724 views
Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 27, 12:17 AM • 14279 views
Ukraine to be covered by cold air mass: rains, strong winds and frosts on September 27Photo05:02 AM • 4758 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 5178 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 5320 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 70346 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 35301 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 44157 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 47134 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 36336 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 31452 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 36909 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 39373 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 47048 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Truth Social
The Washington Post
Financial Times
James Webb Space Telescope

Musk's and two other influential entrepreneurs' names appear in Epstein's documents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The names of Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon are mentioned in the daily schedules of convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, published by Democrats on a US House of Representatives committee. The documents do not link any of the men to criminal activity.

Musk's and two other influential entrepreneurs' names appear in Epstein's documents

Billionaire Elon Musk, businessmen Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon are mentioned in copies of the daily schedules of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released on Friday by Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee. It is noted that Musk may have flown to the "island" in 2014, and Thiel and Bannon allegedly had dinner with Epstein in 2017 and 2019, respectively, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

"It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthy people in the world. Every new document provides new information as we work to ensure justice for survivors and victims. Democrats on the Oversight Committee will not stop until all accomplices in Epstein's horrific crimes are identified," said Democratic Oversight Committee spokeswoman Sara Guerrero.

Epstein's relationships with Bannon, Thiel, and Musk have been reported previously, but the documents themselves have not yet been released. It is noted that the documents do not link any of the men to criminal activity or wrongdoing.

The schedules are taken from the third batch of documents provided to the committee in response to its subpoena regarding Epstein's estate in August. The package contains 8,544 documents, said Democratic Oversight Committee spokeswoman Emily Kassner-Marks.

The documents allegedly contain logs of Epstein's phone calls from 2002 to 2005, flight logs from his plane between 1990 and 2019, daily schedules from 2010 to 2019, and financial ledgers.

US Congressional Commission releases more Epstein documents linking him to Trump - FT17.09.25, 10:59 • 4544 views

An entry from November 27, 2017, states "LUNCH at 12:00 PM with Peter Thiel." Thiel is a billionaire venture capitalist who was one of the top Republican donors.

An entry from February 16, 2019 — just months before Epstein's death — states "BREAKFAST at 7:00 AM with Steve Bannon." Bannon is a close Trump ally who served as a senior White House advisor during the president's first term.

One of the flight manifests for Epstein's plane, dated May 12, 2000, mentions Prince Andrew as a passenger on a flight from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to West Palm Beach, Florida, along with Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and several others.

Democrats on the committee did not inform Republicans in advance, and the Republican side accused them of disseminating "selective" documents while concealing others that could affect Democratic officials.

"It's a shame that Democrats continue to senselessly cherry-pick documents and politicize this investigation. They are deliberately withholding documents containing the names of Democratic officials, and the information they released today is old news. We are focused on ensuring transparency and accountability for survivors and will release the documents in full," a Republican Oversight Committee spokesman told Axios.

A Republican Oversight Committee aide told Axios that the committee plans to release unredacted calendars, call logs, and cash books from Epstein's estate after victims' names are redacted.

Addition

Seven charities have severed ties with the Duchess of York after it emerged that she sent an email in 2011 to Jeffrey Epstein, in which she called him her "best friend" and appeared to apologize for public criticism.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Peter Thiel
charity
United States House of Representatives
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Florida