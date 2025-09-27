Musk's and two other influential entrepreneurs' names appear in Epstein's documents

Billionaire Elon Musk, businessmen Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon are mentioned in copies of the daily schedules of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released on Friday by Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee. It is noted that Musk may have flown to the "island" in 2014, and Thiel and Bannon allegedly had dinner with Epstein in 2017 and 2019, respectively, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

"It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthy people in the world. Every new document provides new information as we work to ensure justice for survivors and victims. Democrats on the Oversight Committee will not stop until all accomplices in Epstein's horrific crimes are identified," said Democratic Oversight Committee spokeswoman Sara Guerrero.

Epstein's relationships with Bannon, Thiel, and Musk have been reported previously, but the documents themselves have not yet been released. It is noted that the documents do not link any of the men to criminal activity or wrongdoing.

The schedules are taken from the third batch of documents provided to the committee in response to its subpoena regarding Epstein's estate in August. The package contains 8,544 documents, said Democratic Oversight Committee spokeswoman Emily Kassner-Marks.

The documents allegedly contain logs of Epstein's phone calls from 2002 to 2005, flight logs from his plane between 1990 and 2019, daily schedules from 2010 to 2019, and financial ledgers.

US Congressional Commission releases more Epstein documents linking him to Trump - FT

An entry from November 27, 2017, states "LUNCH at 12:00 PM with Peter Thiel." Thiel is a billionaire venture capitalist who was one of the top Republican donors.

An entry from February 16, 2019 — just months before Epstein's death — states "BREAKFAST at 7:00 AM with Steve Bannon." Bannon is a close Trump ally who served as a senior White House advisor during the president's first term.

One of the flight manifests for Epstein's plane, dated May 12, 2000, mentions Prince Andrew as a passenger on a flight from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to West Palm Beach, Florida, along with Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and several others.

Democrats on the committee did not inform Republicans in advance, and the Republican side accused them of disseminating "selective" documents while concealing others that could affect Democratic officials.

"It's a shame that Democrats continue to senselessly cherry-pick documents and politicize this investigation. They are deliberately withholding documents containing the names of Democratic officials, and the information they released today is old news. We are focused on ensuring transparency and accountability for survivors and will release the documents in full," a Republican Oversight Committee spokesman told Axios.

A Republican Oversight Committee aide told Axios that the committee plans to release unredacted calendars, call logs, and cash books from Epstein's estate after victims' names are redacted.

Addition

Seven charities have severed ties with the Duchess of York after it emerged that she sent an email in 2011 to Jeffrey Epstein, in which she called him her "best friend" and appeared to apologize for public criticism.