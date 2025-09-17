US Congressional Commission releases more Epstein documents linking him to Trump - FT

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 9590 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 10509 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 53799 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 79462 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 43512 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 57334 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 81794 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30458 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 61195 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38355 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
73%
749mm
Popular news
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the citySeptember 16, 10:47 PM • 25283 views
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 8846 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhoto03:14 AM • 11745 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 29517 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 17935 views
Publications
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 886 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 53794 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 79456 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 39640 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 81789 views
Actual people
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
United Kingdom
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 22098 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 28578 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 58870 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 57069 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 61490 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Tesla Model Y

US Congressional Commission releases more Epstein documents linking him to Trump - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1440 views

The US Congressional Commission has released new documents from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, including his contact book and calendar. This coincided with Trump's trip to the UK, renewing interest in the financier's connections with influential figures.

US Congressional Commission releases more Epstein documents linking him to Trump - FT

The US Congress Commission has released another series of documents from Jeffrey Epstein's legacy, including fragments of his contact book and "birthday calendar." The publication coincided with US President Trump's trip to Great Britain and renewed interest in financier Epstein's cooperation with Donald Trump and other influential figures. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee on September 16 released another batch of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. By the way, the committee is controlled by Republicans. 

Among the documents are new pages from the scandalous financier's personal records, including contacts and a calendar. These materials have once again drawn attention to the issue of Epstein's ties to Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, and British Lord Peter Mandelson.

Trump and Melania arrive at US Ambassador's residence in London17.09.25, 01:57 • 3072 views

The resonance of this event was further amplified by the fact that the publication of new materials coincided with Trump's trip to Great Britain to meet with the British monarch. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week removed Mandelson from his post as ambassador to Washington due to his friendship with Epstein.

Despite the interest in the publications, the documents offered only a limited amount of new data regarding Epstein's specific ties to politicians. At the same time, committee chairman James Comer appealed to the financier's heirs with a demand to provide unredacted versions of his cash books, message logs, calendars, and flight logs.

Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)16.09.25, 23:51 • 20490 views

Amidst the publicity, the FBI issued an official statement. Bureau chief Kash Patel stated in the Senate that there is no "credible information" that Epstein transferred people to anyone other than himself. 

If there were, I would have opened a case yesterday

he emphasized.

Republicans said they would continue to push for new disclosures in the coming weeks. In their opinion, American society has the right to full transparency in the investigation of a case that has remained one of the most high-profile in the United States for decades.

Recall

During the US President's visit to Great Britain, activists projected images of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein onto the walls of Windsor Castle. Police detained four people on suspicion of malicious communications.

In early September, American lawmakers released an album for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday, which allegedly contains a letter and a drawing signed by Donald Trump.

Trump filed a lawsuit for $15 billion against The New York Times, accusing the publication of spreading "false and defamatory content." The lawsuit is related to articles about Trump's possible involvement in the "Epstein case" and the newspaper's support for Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump also stated that he never visited Jeffrey Epstein's private island, as he refused the financier's invitation.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Kash Patel
Bill Clinton
Kamala Harris
Keir Starmer
United States House of Representatives
The New York Times
United States Senate
Financial Times
United States Congress
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States