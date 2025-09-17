US Congressional Commission releases more Epstein documents linking him to Trump - FT

The US Congress Commission has released another series of documents from Jeffrey Epstein's legacy, including fragments of his contact book and "birthday calendar." The publication coincided with US President Trump's trip to Great Britain and renewed interest in financier Epstein's cooperation with Donald Trump and other influential figures. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee on September 16 released another batch of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. By the way, the committee is controlled by Republicans.

Among the documents are new pages from the scandalous financier's personal records, including contacts and a calendar. These materials have once again drawn attention to the issue of Epstein's ties to Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, and British Lord Peter Mandelson.

Trump and Melania arrive at US Ambassador's residence in London

The resonance of this event was further amplified by the fact that the publication of new materials coincided with Trump's trip to Great Britain to meet with the British monarch. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week removed Mandelson from his post as ambassador to Washington due to his friendship with Epstein.

Despite the interest in the publications, the documents offered only a limited amount of new data regarding Epstein's specific ties to politicians. At the same time, committee chairman James Comer appealed to the financier's heirs with a demand to provide unredacted versions of his cash books, message logs, calendars, and flight logs.

Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)

Amidst the publicity, the FBI issued an official statement. Bureau chief Kash Patel stated in the Senate that there is no "credible information" that Epstein transferred people to anyone other than himself.

If there were, I would have opened a case yesterday he emphasized.

Republicans said they would continue to push for new disclosures in the coming weeks. In their opinion, American society has the right to full transparency in the investigation of a case that has remained one of the most high-profile in the United States for decades.

During the US President's visit to Great Britain, activists projected images of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein onto the walls of Windsor Castle. Police detained four people on suspicion of malicious communications.

In early September, American lawmakers released an album for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday, which allegedly contains a letter and a drawing signed by Donald Trump.

Trump filed a lawsuit for $15 billion against The New York Times, accusing the publication of spreading "false and defamatory content." The lawsuit is related to articles about Trump's possible involvement in the "Epstein case" and the newspaper's support for Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump also stated that he never visited Jeffrey Epstein's private island, as he refused the financier's invitation.