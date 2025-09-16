Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
04:50 PM • 13285 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 23257 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 17744 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 32878 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 47965 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 24433 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 40428 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36667 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16621 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37593 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
46%
750mm
Popular news
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhotoSeptember 16, 12:18 PM • 18676 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 18116 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 19856 views
Rzeczpospolita: In Poland, during a Russian drone raid, a house was hit by a missile from an F-16, not a droneSeptember 16, 01:03 PM • 11577 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 10184 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect04:50 PM • 13285 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 23257 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 19880 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 47965 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 40428 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Chrystia Freeland
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kharkiv
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 10207 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 18142 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 49866 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 48758 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 53380 views
Actual
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post
The Economist

Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)

On Tuesday, September 16, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met at Stansted Airport by British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper. This is reported by SkyNews, according to UNN

Details

"This state visit - Donald Trump's second visit to the UK - is an 'adventure'," SkyNews writes.

It is noted that they will be accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who arrived earlier at Stansted Airport, where he was met by British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is making his second state visit to Great Britain from September 16 to 18. Meetings are planned with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as the announcement of economic agreements worth more than $10 billion.

According to the Head of the White House, the meeting with King Charles will take place at Windsor Castle, not Buckingham Palace.

Trump administration approved first package of military aid to Ukraine, financed by allies - media16.09.25, 19:18 • 2360 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States