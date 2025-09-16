Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)

On Tuesday, September 16, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They are accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met at Stansted Airport by British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper. This is reported by SkyNews, according to UNN.

Details

"This state visit - Donald Trump's second visit to the UK - is an 'adventure'," SkyNews writes.

It is noted that they will be accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who arrived earlier at Stansted Airport, where he was met by British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is making his second state visit to Great Britain from September 16 to 18. Meetings are planned with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as the announcement of economic agreements worth more than $10 billion.

According to the Head of the White House, the meeting with King Charles will take place at Windsor Castle, not Buckingham Palace.

