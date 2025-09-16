$41.230.05
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 10855 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 11528 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 25008 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 39873 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 22632 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 36048 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 35341 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16145 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37007 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Trump administration approved first package of military aid to Ukraine, financed by allies - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Donald Trump's administration has approved the first packages of US aid to Ukraine in the form of weapons supplies. This is the first application of a new mechanism developed by the US and its allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from American stockpiles using funds from NATO countries.

Trump administration approved first package of military aid to Ukraine, financed by allies - media

The first US aid packages in the form of weapons supplies to Ukraine, provided by the Donald Trump administration, have been approved and may soon be dispatched as Washington resumes arms deliveries to Kyiv — this time under a new financial agreement with allies. Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, this is the first use of a new mechanism developed by the US and its allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from American stockpiles using funds from NATO countries.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby approved two deliveries worth up to $500 million under a new mechanism called the "Priority Ukraine Needs List," known by the acronym PURL, sources said.

The PURL program has already accumulated $2 billion31.08.25, 22:35 • 5700 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Elbridge Colby
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine