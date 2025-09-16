Trump administration approved first package of military aid to Ukraine, financed by allies - media

The first US aid packages in the form of weapons supplies to Ukraine, provided by the Donald Trump administration, have been approved and may soon be dispatched as Washington resumes arms deliveries to Kyiv — this time under a new financial agreement with allies. Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, this is the first use of a new mechanism developed by the US and its allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from American stockpiles using funds from NATO countries.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby approved two deliveries worth up to $500 million under a new mechanism called the "Priority Ukraine Needs List," known by the acronym PURL, sources said.

The PURL program has already accumulated $2 billion