Lviv region is replenishing its electric car fleet faster than Kyiv, but the capital has more new cars: what are the bestsellers
Kyiv • UNN
In August, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 7.9 thousand electric vehicles. Lviv region, Kyiv, and Kyiv region became the leaders in registrations.
In August, Lviv Oblast surpassed Kyiv in the number of registered electric vehicles, but the capital has a larger share of new electric cars. In most regions, the Chinese BYD Song Plus is preferred, while among used cars, the Tesla Model Y leads. The leading regions for electric vehicle registrations and their bestsellers were reported by the "Ukrautoprom" association, writes UNN.
Details
According to Ukrautoprom, in August, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 7.9 thousand electric vehicles (BEV).
The highest registration figures for these cars were demonstrated by:
- Lviv Oblast – 1196 units (89% used);
- Kyiv city – 959 units (55% used);
- Kyiv Oblast – 698 units (68% used);
- Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 640 units (71% used);
- Odesa Oblast – 449 units (69% used).
In the new car segment, the BYD Song Plus became the most popular electric car in these markets, except for Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Residents of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more often chose the HONDA eNS1.
In the segment of used cars imported from abroad, the TESLA Model Y holds the title of leader.
