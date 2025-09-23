Lviv region is replenishing its electric car fleet faster than Kyiv, but the capital has more new cars: what are the bestsellers

$41.250.00
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 9934 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 15388 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 30777 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 34666 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 37261 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 54812 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 64989 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 61073 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 29666 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 50030 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 54804 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 61065 views
Lviv region is replenishing its electric car fleet faster than Kyiv, but the capital has more new cars: what are the bestsellers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

In August, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 7.9 thousand electric vehicles. Lviv region, Kyiv, and Kyiv region became the leaders in registrations.

Lviv region is replenishing its electric car fleet faster than Kyiv, but the capital has more new cars: what are the bestsellers

In August, Lviv Oblast surpassed Kyiv in the number of registered electric vehicles, but the capital has a larger share of new electric cars. In most regions, the Chinese BYD Song Plus is preferred, while among used cars, the Tesla Model Y leads. The leading regions for electric vehicle registrations and their bestsellers were reported by the "Ukrautoprom" association, writes UNN.

Details

According to Ukrautoprom, in August, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 7.9 thousand electric vehicles (BEV).

The highest registration figures for these cars were demonstrated by:

  • Lviv Oblast – 1196 units (89% used);
    • Kyiv city – 959 units (55% used);
      • Kyiv Oblast – 698 units (68% used);
        • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 640 units (71% used);
          • Odesa Oblast – 449 units (69% used).

            In the new car segment, the BYD Song Plus became the most popular electric car in these markets, except for Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Residents of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more often chose the HONDA eNS1.

            In the segment of used cars imported from abroad, the TESLA Model Y holds the title of leader.

            Ukraine doubled electric car imports in August: how much the budget received from customs clearance16.09.25, 17:45 • 3043 views

            Julia Shramko

            EconomyAuto
            Electricity
            Lviv Oblast
            Kyiv Oblast
            Tesla Model Y
            Odesa Oblast
            Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
            Kyiv