Where in Ukraine do they buy the most electric cars and which models are bestsellers in the regions - new data

Lviv region leads in the number of electric vehicle registrations among Ukrainian regions in October, while Kyiv has the most new electric cars, reported the "Ukrautoprom" association, naming the bestsellers in the market of new and used electric cars, writes UNN.

Details

According to Ukrautoprom, in October, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 10.5 thousand electric vehicles (BEV).

The highest registration figures for these cars were demonstrated by:

Lviv region – 1635 units (92% used);

Kyiv city – 1252 units (52% used);

Kyiv region – 850 units (65% used);

Dnipropetrovsk region – 847 units (71% used);

Odesa region – 573 units (70% used).

Which models are in the top

Among new cars, the most popular electric vehicle in the markets of Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region was the VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX.

Residents of Lviv and Odesa regions more often chose the BYD Song Plus.

Bestseller in the segment of used electric vehicles imported from abroad:

TESLA Model Y – in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions;

TESLA Model 3 – in Lviv and Odesa regions.

Ukrainians are buying up BYD, Volkswagen, and Zeekr electric cars as benefits expire: what the numbers say