Tesla introduced more affordable versions of Model 3 and Model Y Standard: but are the prices low enough?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Tesla has introduced new, more affordable versions of the Model 3 Standard at $36,990 and the Model Y Standard at $39,990 in the US, which is $5,500 and $5,000 less than previous prices, respectively. The discounts turned out to be smaller than analysts expected and do not compensate for the loss of tax benefits of $7,500.

Tesla introduced more affordable versions of Model 3 and Model Y Standard: but are the prices low enough?

Elon Musk's company is trying to revive sales, which have suffered from a difficult year amid high competition among electric vehicle manufacturers. UNN reports with reference to Electrek and Swissinfo.

Details

Tesla has introduced new versions of its most popular flagship models, the Y and 3 Standard.

The cheapest is the Model 3 Standard. Its price in the US will be $36,990, which is $5,500 less than the previous one.

As for the Model Y Standard, the price in the United States will reach $39,990. Here, the difference from the previous cheapest version, in terms of price reduction, is $5,000.

There is some disappointment:

The discount offered for standard models is less than analysts expected, who argued that the new prices would offset the loss of up to $7,500 in electric vehicle tax credits that expired on September 30, SWI writes.

However, it should also be noted that Tesla shares rose more than 5% on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

What changes in the equipment of Model Y/3

Tesla has abandoned various elements characteristic of previous versions. For example, some features such as AM/FM radio have been removed, the number of speakers has also been reduced; the interior and roof materials have been simplified.

Also, less range and acceleration due to a smaller battery.

The Model Y undergoes the biggest changes compared to higher-end versions: the front and rear light panels are "lost" - replaced by simpler units. Among other things, the car has lost some cargo space, and the glass roof is no longer replaceable.

Both models are available only in monochrome colors. If gray is included, white and black are available for an additional cost. The first for $1,000, the second for $1,500.

Sales worldwide

These Model Y/3 variants should obviously be available worldwide, and prices will simply be converted. In Europe, it will be around €39,990 for the Model Y Standard and €36,990 for the Model 3.

Recall

UNN reported that Tesla is announcing the presentation of a mysterious new product.

On Sunday, October 5, Tesla released a short teaser on X that contained a few seconds of what looked like a wheel or fan.

Two San Francisco families have filed a lawsuit against Tesla, alleging that faulty Cybertruck door handles trapped three students in a burning car after a crash.

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesAuto
Electricity
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
United States