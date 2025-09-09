$41.250.03
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
The popularity of electric vehicles is growing in Ukraine: almost 8,000 battery-powered cars were added to the domestic fleet in August

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

In August 2024, over 7,900 electric vehicles were added in Ukraine, which is 13% more than in July. Passenger cars predominated, a significant part of which were used.

The popularity of electric vehicles is growing in Ukraine: almost 8,000 battery-powered cars were added to the domestic fleet in August

In the total number of electric vehicles sold during the month, passenger cars predominated, a significant volume of which were used. UNN reports with reference to Avtoprom.

Details

Last month, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 7.9 thousand battery-powered vehicles (BEV)

 - writes Avtoprom.

Also, according to statistics, the demand for electric vehicles increased by 13% compared to July.

According to Avtoprom, the main number of electric vehicles sold during the month were passenger cars – 7770 units:

  • 1888 units of them were new (+19%);
    • 5882 units were used (+12%).

      Addition

      Regarding the TOP-5 new electric vehicles of the month, the placement was as follows:

      • BYD Song Plus EV - 358 units;
        • VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 206 units;
          • HONDA eNS1 - 202 units;
            • BYD Sea Lion 07 - 154 units;
              • AUDI Q4 e-tron - 109 units.

                Top five imported used electric vehicles:

                • TESLA Model Y - 827 units;
                  • TESLA Model 3 - 651 units;
                    • NISSAN Leaf - 562 units;
                      • KIA Niro EV - 367 units;
                        • RENAULT Zoe - 263 units.

                          Recall

                          In Los Angeles, USA, the Petersen Automotive Museum received a unique exhibit - the first Lamborghini Aventador.

                          Toyota sales results in the summer period: global sales in July increased by 4.8% thanks to electric vehicles and hybrids

                          In 2024, it became known that the supplier of branded "stars" Mercedes-Benz declared bankruptcy. The German company Gerhardi Kunststofftechnik GmbH could not cope with the challenges faced by the modern European automotive industry due to the drop in demand for electric vehicles.

                          Ihor Telezhnikov

                          EconomyAuto
                          Electricity
                          Tesla Model Y
                          Toyota
                          United States
                          Ukraine
                          Los Angeles