The popularity of electric vehicles is growing in Ukraine: almost 8,000 battery-powered cars were added to the domestic fleet in August

In the total number of electric vehicles sold during the month, passenger cars predominated, a significant volume of which were used. UNN reports with reference to Avtoprom.

Last month, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with over 7.9 thousand battery-powered vehicles (BEV) - writes Avtoprom.

Also, according to statistics, the demand for electric vehicles increased by 13% compared to July.

According to Avtoprom, the main number of electric vehicles sold during the month were passenger cars – 7770 units:

1888 units of them were new (+19%);

5882 units were used (+12%).

Regarding the TOP-5 new electric vehicles of the month, the placement was as follows:

BYD Song Plus EV - 358 units;

VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 206 units;

HONDA eNS1 - 202 units;

BYD Sea Lion 07 - 154 units;

AUDI Q4 e-tron - 109 units.

Top five imported used electric vehicles:

TESLA Model Y - 827 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 651 units;

NISSAN Leaf - 562 units;

KIA Niro EV - 367 units;

RENAULT Zoe - 263 units.

