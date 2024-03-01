$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Ukrainian farmers plan to build 40 thousand tons of vegetable storage facilities this year - Parliamentary Committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34719 views

Ukrainian farmers plan to increase their vegetable storage capacity to 40,000 tons by building new facilities in 2024.

Ukrainian farmers plan to build 40 thousand tons of vegetable storage facilities this year - Parliamentary Committee

According to the forecasts of the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, in 2024 Ukrainian farmers will continue to build vegetable storages and increase their capacity to about 40 thousand tons. This was reported by the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club, vegetable and potato storage facilities with a capacity of about 150,000 tons have been destroyed since the beginning of the war.

At the same time, in 2023, the agribusiness restored the capacity of about 20 thousand tons, of which 70% is for storing onions, and 15% for carrots and potatoes.

As of February 2024, we have already received orders for the construction of storage facilities for more than 25 thousand tons, which will be used mainly for onions.

- the Verkhovna Rada Committee noted.

Industry experts note that it is absolutely unprecedented to restore cultivation to almost pre-war levels in a year, amid the ongoing war and a shortage of labor and specialists, in regions that do not have optimal conditions for this.

Despite the fact that the Russian occupiers almost completely destroyed the decades-long cultivation of traditional vegetables in the southern region of the country, including the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam, the destruction of irrigation systems, modern vegetable storage facilities, and field mining, Ukrainian farmers were able to quickly establish cultivation in other regions of the country, the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy said.

The agency emphasized that growing vegetables and their proper storage is a technologically very complex process that requires in-depth knowledge of agronomy and significant investments.

Officials promise that in 2024, approaches to growing vegetables will be more balanced, with more emphasis on infrastructure development and preservation of the products grown.

According to the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, in 2024, Ukrainian farmers will continue to build vegetable storage facilities and increase their capacity to about 40 thousand tons.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kakhovka dam
