“Ukrhydroenergo decides to postpone arbitration against Russia for destruction of Kakhovka HPP
“Ukrhydroenergo has dropped its lawsuit against Russia over the destroyed Kakhovka HPP. The company will hold additional consultations with the government to determine the most appropriate course of action in line with the national strategy.
“Ukrhydroenergo is not going to sue Russia over the destroyed Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and has canceled the tender for legal services in the arbitration case. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Ukrhydroenergo.
The company explains that this decision was made to ensure that the company's actions are in line with Ukraine's broader national strategy, which aims to hold Russia accountable for damage to critical infrastructure and provide compensation for the destruction caused.
In this context, further consultations will be held with the government and other key stakeholders to determine the most appropriate course of action in line with a national approach coordinated in partnership with Ukraine's international allies
They also stated that the company will remain committed to obtaining full compensation for all losses, which include not only the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, but also more than 140 missile strikes on other Ukrhydroenergo facilities.
In August of this year, Ukrhydroenergo announced the procurement of legal services for international arbitration regarding the Kakhovka HPP. The expected cost of the services at that time was UAH 365 million, and the term of service provision was set to end in 2031.