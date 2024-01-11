ukenru
Ukrhydroenergo prepares lawsuits against Russia for the destruction of Kakhovka HPP and attacks on infrastructure

Ukrhydroenergo prepares lawsuits against Russia for the destruction of Kakhovka HPP and attacks on infrastructure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25495 views

Ukrhydroenergo will sue Russia for attacks, including the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. The company is working with law firms on a litigation strategy.

Ukrhydroenergo has begun preparing lawsuits against Russia for attacks on the company's infrastructure, including the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. UNN reports this with reference to the company's press service.

The company has started working with two law firms to develop a high-level litigation and arbitration strategy to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its targeted attacks on the company's infrastructure and assets, including the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, and to recover damages

- Ukrhydroenergo said in a statement.

As noted, the Pro Bono Platform of the Energy Community Secretariat helped to select the companies. The two law firms jointly pledged to provide 375 hours of pro bono legal work.

Addendum

According to Ukrhydroenergo, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Russian army has attacked the company's facilities more than 50 times, which led to the loss of about 2,500 MW of capacity.

Recall 

On June 6, 2023, at about 3:00, the Russian military blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Kherson region.

In September, Deputy Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine Dmytro Zaruba  statedthat expert debates are underway on the need to restore the Kakhovka reservoir to the extent it was previously.  

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, commenting on the discussion around the need to rebuild the Kakhovka HPP, said that a dam is definitely needed in some form.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

