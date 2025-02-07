Shmyhal: UAH 8 billion to be allocated for construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for using UAH 8 billion for the construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region. This was announced during a government meeting by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

An important decision aimed at supporting the regions is a resolution concerning the construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region. Russian terrorists first destroyed the Dnipro-Mykolaiv water pipeline and then blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, thus depriving the city of access to drinking water. On the instructions of the President of Ukraine, this year the government is allocating UAH 8 billion for the construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region. Today we are approving the procedure for using these funds, - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the project involves the construction of three water intake sites from the Southern Bug River.

According to government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for using the funds provided in the state budget for the project "Construction of main water pipelines in Mykolaiv region due to the lack of elimination of negative consequences associated with the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

The funds are expected to be used for the new construction of a water intake from the Southern Bug River (Nova Odesa, Mykolaiv region) and a main water supply system for supplying water to Mykolaiv.

