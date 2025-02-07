Shmyhal: UAH 8 billion to be allocated for construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 6556 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 58904 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101577 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105044 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122374 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102028 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128749 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103505 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113283 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116898 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Shmyhal: UAH 8 billion to be allocated for construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region

Shmyhal: UAH 8 billion to be allocated for construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28552 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for using UAH 8 billion for the construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region. The project involves the construction of three water intake sites from the Southern Bug River to supply Mykolaiv with water.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for using UAH 8 billion for the construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region. This was announced during a government meeting by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

An important decision aimed at supporting the regions is a resolution concerning the construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region. Russian terrorists first destroyed the Dnipro-Mykolaiv water pipeline and then blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, thus depriving the city of access to drinking water. On the instructions of the President of Ukraine, this year the government is allocating UAH 8 billion for the construction of water mains in Mykolaiv region. Today we are approving the procedure for using these funds,

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the project involves the construction of three water intake sites from the Southern Bug River.

Addendum 

According to government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for using the funds provided in the state budget for the project "Construction of main water pipelines in Mykolaiv region due to the lack of elimination of negative consequences associated with the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

The funds are expected to be used for the new construction of a water intake from the Southern Bug River (Nova Odesa, Mykolaiv region) and a main water supply system for supplying water to Mykolaiv.

It is envisaged that the budget funds will be used for the new construction of a water intake from the Southern Bug River (Nova Odesa, Mykolaiv region) and a main water supply system for

Recall

Earlier, Shmyhal statedthat this year local budgets would receive UAH 328 billion due to an increase in personal income tax revenues, as well as grants and subventions from the government.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
kakhovka-damKakhovka dam
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
mykolaivMykolaiv

