Water supply to consumers will be limited in Russian-occupied Donetsk and Makiivka - National Resistance Center
Kyiv • UNN
Russians are cutting off water supply in occupied Donetsk and Makiivka. The reason is the criminal activity of the occupation administration, not “planned works” as the occupiers claim.
On Monday, October 14, the Russians stopped supplying water to consumers in the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Makiivka. The occupiers themselves explain this decision by scheduled works, promising water only for a few hours every two days, but in fact the reason for the lack of water is the criminal activity of the Russian occupation administration in the work of local water utilities. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
Russians have been cutting off water supply to consumers in the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Makiivka since October 14. They promise to supply water only for a few hours every two days. They explain it as scheduled maintenance. However, the real reason for the lack of water in the taps is the criminal activity of the Russian occupation administration in the work of local water utilities. Moreover, the funds allocated by the Kremlin for the reconstruction of the Donbas it destroyed are being divided at the level of local gauleiter and collaborators
It also emphasizes that the humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas was caused by the actions of the occupiers, in particular, by blowing up the dams of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.
The situation can only be resolved through the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian territories
Recall
In the temporarily occupied territories of the east, it is not the first time that Russians have appropriated student scholarships .