Kubrakov announces near completion of new water pipeline for victims of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant explosion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25502 views

A new 145-kilometer water pipeline is being built in Dnipropetrovs'k region to provide water to 1.5 million people and industrial enterprises that were left without water after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam; it is expected to be completed next month.

Kubrakov announces near completion of new water pipeline for victims of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant explosion

The construction of a new water pipeline in Dnipropetrovs'k region to supply water to 1.5 million people who were left without water after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is scheduled to be completed next month. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, UNN reports.

We are completing one of the largest and most ambitious projects to restore critical infrastructure. This is the construction of a water pipeline in Dnipropetrovska oblast. The terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant left 1.5 million people and dozens of industrial enterprises without water supply. We started construction from scratch on the third day after the disaster and plan to complete it next month

- Kubrakov wrote in X.

Addendum

The main water pipeline is one of the most important projects of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. 1.5 million people in Dnipropetrovska oblast are expected to receive water upon its completion. The length of the water pipeline is 145 kilometers.

Work on the project began in the first days after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up. Construction began in parallel with the design.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
Dnipro
Kakhovka dam
