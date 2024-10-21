$41.320.06
Ukraine has become the most mined country in the world: environmental challenges discussed at a conference in Helsinki

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15838 views

Due to russian aggression, Ukraine has suffered large-scale environmental damage. The conference in Helsinki discussed environmental challenges and mechanisms of liability for environmental damage.

Ukraine has become the most mined country in the world: environmental challenges discussed at a conference in Helsinki

russian aggression has caused irreparable damage to Ukraine's environment. This was emphasized by the participants of the conference dedicated to the eighth point of the Peace Formula, "Environmental Safety," UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

According to the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, russian military aggression has mined the soil, contaminated groundwater, destroyed a third of Ukrainian forests, and damaged nature reserves and a power plant dam. 

Because of the war, Ukraine is now one of the most mined countries in the world. The total area of landmine-affected territories is twice the size of Austria. This harms civilians and threatens global food security, as Ukraine is a key food producer

- He said.

He called on the conference participants to develop mechanisms of responsibility for environmental damage.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal added that russia's war against Ukraine has caused massive environmental destruction. This has led to unprecedented pollution, ecosystem destruction and loss of biodiversity.

Russians have caused environmental damage to the Siverskyi Donets worth UAH 1.9 billion - report02.07.24, 14:10 • 20708 views

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin noted that Ukraine has opened 222 criminal cases on environmental damage, which include thousands of environmental war crimes, including 14 cases of ecocide committed by russia.

According to Andriy Kostin, the priority cases for the Prosecutor General's Office in the field of environment are investigations into the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam and the risks to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Add

This conference was the sixth in a series of events held as a follow-up to the first Peace Summit. Each such event results in a Joint Communiqué. After the conferences, proposals for the second Peace Summit will be formed on the basis of all ten points of the Peace Formula.

Recall

The Ministry of Environmental Protection of Ukraine has estimated environmental damage from the war at 60 billion euros. Nearly 5,800 cases of environmental damage have been recorded, and the ministry is preparing materials for compensation from russia.

Environmental crisis in the temporarily occupied territories: the Kalchyk River turns into a swamp13.10.24, 22:08 • 35927 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Andriy Kostin
Helsinki
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Austria
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Kakhovka dam
Denis Shmyhal
