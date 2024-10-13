Environmental crisis in the temporarily occupied territories: the Kalchyk River turns into a swamp
Kyiv • UNN
In the occupied territories, the Kalchyk River is turning into a swamp, and jellyfish are dying in the Sea of Azov. Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, warns of a critical environmental situation in the region, calling it part of an ecocide.
Details
An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol draws attention to the critical environmental situation in the region, which is a cause for concern.
At the same time, jellyfish continue to appear in the Sea of Azov, which is predicted to freeze out again, as it did last year. According to Andriushchenko, such an anomaly has never been observed in the Azov Sea before.
He emphasizes that all of these phenomena are part of a single chain of ecocide carried out by russian troops in the Azov Sea.
