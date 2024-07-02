Russians have caused environmental damage to the Siverskyi Donets worth UAH 1.9 billion - report

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russians have caused environmental damage to the Siverskyi Donets River in Luhansk region worth 1.9 billion hryvnias, the State Environmental Inspectorate in Luhansk region reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, the State Expertise Institute in Luhansk region has calculated the damage caused to the main waterway of the region, the Siverskyi Donets River, in the amount of UAH 1,927,946,183," the statement said.

As stated, the aggressor destroyed bridge crossings over the Siverskyi Donets River, with debris and parts of it falling into its channel.

"In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the inspection has calculated the damage caused to the water bodies of Luhansk region in the amount of UAH 4,195,387,242. The water bodies of Luhansk region received 15450 tons of debris from bridges and other crossings," the SEI noted.

