Invaders created food crisis in occupied Luhansk region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants have created a critical humanitarian situation and food crisis in the occupied Luhansk region, forcing residents to donate blood for money and consume expired food due to lack of supplies.
In the settlements of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russian invaders have brought the humanitarian situation to a critical point, residents of Severodonetsk are forced to "earn" money by donating, Nevske and Makiivka were shelled 151 times. This was reported by the Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .
The humanitarian situation in the occupied territories has reached a critical point. For example, in Lysychansk, where the locals have been surviving for three years on aid from the "brotherly people," the distribution of humanitarian aid has been limited. Food parcels are given only to people aged 70+, large families and some other privileged categories, and only if they have a Russian passport,
Details
In Sievierodonetsk, residents are forced to donate blood to earn money: they pay 792 rubles for a single "voluntary blood donation." Social media reports that this is perhaps the only guaranteed way to get money.
A food crisis is looming in Kreminna. Due to the heavy fighting around the city and the prolonged power outage, there is almost no food being delivered here, and the food that is available is of questionable quality because the refrigerators are not working. There are many products that have expired.
The situation is not much better in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne, which are also used to "dispose of" expired food, as people have no money and no choice.
In the mining district of Lutuhyne, there were announcements of recruitment to coal enterprises of the Russian anadyr, with a deferral from mobilization. People are outraged because all the locals were forcibly sent to war, and the Russians gave the miners reservations.
It is noted that in settlements where the situation is more or less stable, collaborators are actively "nationalizing" premises that "have signs of ownerless property." Thus, the "administration of the Starobilsk municipal district" published a list of 38 non-residential buildings that fall into this category: a dental clinic, a clinical laboratory, a well-known coffee shop, and 50 more residential premises.
AddendumAddendum
The head of Luhansk region Artem Lysohir said that the enemy attacked our positions 17 times in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. The assaults were successfully repelled near Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Nevske and Makiivka. The fighting continues.
The situation was the hottest in the area of Nevske. Russians fired 151 times at the village and neighboring Makiivka: 67 were artillery attacks and 84 were from UAVs," he added.
