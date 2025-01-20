For the first time 22 developments were ordered by the state for scientists: UAH 186 million was allocated

The government has approved a list of 22 scientific developments under the state order worth more than UAH 186 million. The projects cover defense, healthcare, environment, energy, and digitalization with a two-year implementation period. This was announced on Monday by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Scientists will create 22 developments for the first time under the state's order," Fedorov said of the government's resolution.

He announced a change in the approach to science. According to him, scientists used to choose what to work on. Last year, the government formed the terms of reference for scientific research. And the Cabinet of Ministers approved a list of developments, which, according to the Vice Prime Minister, scientists are already taking up.

"Scientists will have two years to develop solutions in these areas and a separate budget for their implementation - more than UAH 186 million. The developments should be ready for practical use to strengthen defense and develop the economy," said Fedorov.

As reported by Fedorov and , the Ministry of Education and Science, is in the focus of scientific developments:

Strengthening national security (11 developments)

Energy development - creation of technologies for hydrogen fuel production (1 development)

digitalization and development of artificial intelligence - analysis of large amounts of data, management of information processes and decision-making on the development of administrative, technological, production and educational processes (5 developments)

Sustainable agricultural production - overcoming the consequences of the impact of hostilities on agricultural land (1 development)

overcoming the consequences of the environmental disaster - restoration after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP and the destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir (1 development)

development of modern medical technologies - new methods of treatment and diagnosis of cancer, development of primary, specialized, rehabilitation medicine using artificial intelligence (3 developments)

"This is a new level of integration of science into the real sector of the economy, when developments are not just articles and theories, but specific technologies for defense, medicine, ecology, and industry," Fedorov said.

