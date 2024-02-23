"Bogun" snowmobile is being tested in Khmelnytsky region during the All-Ukrainian exercises

An all-Ukrainian exercise was held in Khmelnytsky Oblast, during which rescuers and the Red Cross tested the Bogun snowmobile.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

All-Ukrainian exercises have started in Khmelnytsky Oblast, where rescuers and Red Cross representatives tested a modern snowmobile Bogun.

The event was attended by rescue crews from eighteen regions of Ukraine, as well as volunteers of the Red Cross Society.

The two-day training began with a theoretical study of the technical characteristics of the Bogun snowmobile. The next stage was the exchange of experience and driving skills.

The participants tested the snowmobile in marshland and even on water.

"The Bohun can be used in case of ice melt, snow drifts, and for evacuation of victims on water.

This all-terrain vehicle has already been tested during the flooding of the Kherson region after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.