MP: Former Zhytomyr Mayor Sukhomlyn may head the Recovery Agency

The former mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, may replace Mustafa Nayem as head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.
According to the MP, the former mayor of Zhytomyr may take the post of Mustafa Nayem.
In June, Mustafa Nayyem wrote a letter of resignation from the post of head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development.