MP: Former Zhytomyr Mayor Sukhomlyn may head the Recovery Agency

Serhiy Sukhomlyn, who resigned as mayor of Zhytomyr on September 19, may head the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine . This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the MP, the former mayor of Zhytomyr may take the post of Mustafa Nayem.

Zhytomyr Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn to replace Mustafa Nayem as Head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine - Honcharenko said in his post.

Recall

In June, Mustafa Nayyem wrote a letter of resignation from the post of head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development.