Mustafa Nayyem wrote a letter of resignation from the post of head of the Restoration Agency

Mustafa Nayyem wrote a letter of resignation from the post of head of the state agency for infrastructure restoration and development, which he announced in social networks, publishing a corresponding document, writes UNN.

Details

"I am leaving the post of head of the Restoration Agency. The decision was made independently due to systemic obstacles that do not allow further opportunities to effectively exercise their powers," Nayyem wrote in Telegram.

According to Nayyem, he "Today wrote a letter of resignation and said goodbye to the agency's team and heads of Regional Recovery Services." "Understanding the responsibility that lies on our team, I will fulfill my duties until the government decides on my dismissal and transfer the cases to my successors. I am ready to do everything in my power to ensure that the agency continues to implement critical projects for the country. Now our entire team and recovery services in the regions continue to work normally," he said.

for Reference

Mustafa-Masi Nayyem - people's deputy of Ukraine of the VIII convocation, from 2021 to January 2023 - Deputy Minister of infrastructure of Ukraine, from 30.01.2023 on the basis of the order of the Cabinet of ministers was appointed to the post of chairman of the state agency for the restoration and development of infrastructure of Ukraine.