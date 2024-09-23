Draft law on expulsion of wanted Odarchenko from the Anti-Corruption Committee registered in the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution to recall wanted MP Andriy Odarchenko from his position as a member of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

"The draft resolution proposes to recall Andriy Odarchenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, from the position of a member of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, elected under the quota of the Servant of the People political party," reads the explanatory note to the draft resolution No. 12045 of September 19.

Recently, during a court hearing, the SAPO prosecutor said that MP Odarchenko is probably abroad and could have left through Zakarpattia region, which until recently was headed by Mykyta, with whom the MP had "close relations.

The SAPO initiated bail forfeiture and putting MP Andriy Odarchenko on the wanted list.

Odarchenko is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, Mustafa Nayem.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta in a commentary to Suspilne denied any involvement in the possible departure of MP Andriy Odarchenko abroad.