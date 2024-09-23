ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105373 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110524 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178817 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143797 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146783 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140389 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188050 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112199 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177951 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104812 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Draft law on expulsion of wanted Odarchenko from the Anti-Corruption Committee registered in the Rada

Draft law on expulsion of wanted Odarchenko from the Anti-Corruption Committee registered in the Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14715 views

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution to recall MP Andriy Odarchenko from his position as a member of the Anti-Corruption Committee. Odarchenko, who is suspected of attempted bribery, was put on the wanted list.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution to recall wanted MP Andriy Odarchenko from his position as a member of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

"The draft resolution proposes to recall Andriy Odarchenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, from the position of a member of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, elected under the quota of the Servant of the People political party," reads the explanatory note to the draft resolution No. 12045 of September 19.

Addendum

Recently, during a court hearing, the SAPO prosecutor said that MP Odarchenko is probably abroad and could have left through Zakarpattia region, which until recently was headed by Mykyta, with whom the MP had "close relations.

The SAPO initiated bail forfeiture and putting MP Andriy Odarchenko on the wanted list. 

Odarchenko is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, Mustafa Nayem.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta in a commentary to Suspilne denied any involvement in the possible departure of MP Andriy Odarchenko abroad. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising