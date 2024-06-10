ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zelensky approves composition of Ukrainian delegation to reconstruction conference in Berlin

Zelensky approves composition of Ukrainian delegation to reconstruction conference in Berlin

Kyiv  •  UNN

President Zelensky approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko to participate in the conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Berlin on June 11-12 amid the scandal surrounding the dismissal of the previous deputy prime minister for reconstruction.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which will be held on June 11-12 in Berlin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the president.

Details 

According to Decree No. 65/2024-RP, which is published on the op website, The Head of the delegation will be the first deputy prime minister-minister of Ukraine — Minister of economy Yulia Sviridenko.

The delegation also included:

  • German Galushchenko - Minister of energy;
  • Oksana Zholnovich-Minister of social policy;
  • Alexander Kamishin-Minister for strategic industries;
  • Viktor Lyashko-Minister of Health;
  • Serhiy Marchenko — Minister of Finance of Ukraine;
  • Olga Stefanyshyna — deputy prime minister and Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine;
  • Vasyl Shkurakov-First Deputy Minister of community, territory and infrastructure development of Ukraine;
  • Rostislav Shurma — deputy head of the presidential office.

In addition, Zelensky allowed the head of the delegation to make changes to the composition of the delegation in agreement with the Ministry of foreign affairs, to attract advisers, experts and technical workers to ensure its work.

Context 

The scandal surrounding this event began last month. Thus, the conference on the restoration of Ukraine was supposed to be attended by top officials, including the deputy prime minister for the restoration of Ukraine. This position was held by Alexander Kubrakov. However, he was dismissed on May 9, and a new deputy prime minister has not yet been appointed.

In addition, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal "without explanation" rejected the request of the head of the state agency for restoration and infrastructure projects Mustafa Nayyem to participate in the conference. In this regard, Naem applied for dismissal from his post. 

Recall

Last month, a curious incident occurred due to the dismissal of deputy prime minister for the restoration of Ukraine Alexander Kubrakov. In particular, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze arrived in Kiev to meet with Kubrakov, but it had to be canceled due to the dismissal of an official. 

This is really bad news

 - Schulze reacted to Kubrakov's dismissal.
Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
mustafa-nayyemMustafa Nayyem
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
berlinBerlin

