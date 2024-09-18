Deputy head of the OP Mykyta denies involvement in the departure of MP Odarchenko - media

Deputy Head of the President's Office Viktor Mykyta in a commentary to Suspilne TV denied involvement in the possible departure of MP Andriy Odarchenko abroad, reports UNN.

“This is the first time I've heard that he's gone somewhere. I was familiar with him, as well as with every other deputy, while I was in office. I don't know where he went,” the official said.

Earlier, the SAPO prosecutor said during the court hearing that MP Odarchenko was probably abroad and could have left through Zakarpattia region, which until recently was headed by Mykyta, with whom the MP had “close relations.” Odarchenko is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, Nayem.

