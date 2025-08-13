Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin could meet next week - Media

A meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to take place at the end of next week. The US is working on a location for the meeting, UNN reports, citing CBS News.

The US is working on a location for a meeting between Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy as early as the end of next week. - the publication writes, citing two sources familiar with these negotiations.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, stating that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding the Russian war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.