Government dismisses Mustafa Nayem as head of the Recovery Agency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14458 views

The government dismissed Mustafa Nayem as head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine after 505 days in office.

Government dismisses Mustafa Nayem as head of the Recovery Agency

The government has dismissed Mustafa Nayem as head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine, according to the government and Nayem's Telegram channels, UNN writes.

Details

"At its meeting on June 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted an order to dismiss (...) Nayem Mustafa-Masi from the post of head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine," reads a message on the government's Telegram channels.

Nayem himself confirmed this, writing: "The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the decision to dismiss me voluntarily. The formalities have been met.

"Thank you to everyone who helped and stood by me. (...) Exactly 505 days. Perhaps the most difficult and responsible in my entire life. (...) Thank you. I'll get some sleep. And I will move on," Nayyem said.

Mustafa Nayyem wrote a letter of resignation from the post of head of the Restoration Agency10.06.24, 12:08 • 44445 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Mustafa Nayyem
Telegram
