A terrible section of road in the Chernihiv region, which an ambulance barely took a seriously ill elderly woman to the hospital, should be repaired by a Recovery Agency

The section between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarovka in Chernihiv region is a road of state significance. The state agency for infrastructure restoration and development of Ukraine should repair this road, along which an ambulance barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital. This was stated by Komarovsky village head Viktor Bondarenko in a comment UNN.

Details

The local road from Sidorovka to Berestovets has been repaired. There are holes, but there is nothing critical. There is a road from Borzna to Komarovka and then to the highway – it is of national significance. And the section from Berestovets to Komarovka is very scary: a kilometer of new and three kilometers of bad. the community responds by sending letters to road owners and requesting repairs. We can't repair it ourselves, as this is not our property, and there are not many funds, even protected items of expenditure are not provided. As for complaints – it is clear that people complain, we all drive on these roads - said Bondarenko.

It should be noted that since 2023, the state agency for infrastructure restoration and Development, headed by Mustafa Nayyem, has been working on state roads.

At the same time, despite the terrible state of roads, the village head of Komarovka takes the side of agricultural companies, which, according to local residents, destroy roads in the community with their large vehicles. They say that businesses must work to pay taxes.

We had an order from the chairman of the RMA to lift the ban on the movement of large vehicles in the region in order to support business. So that they can work, provide jobs, and pay taxes. They drive those large vehicles, but they fill it up, the road tax is included in the cost of fuel. That is, you fill up more – you drive more, you pay more taxes.We constantly communicate with these agricultural firms. They could have taken advantage of the benefit, for example, in 2022 and not paid us land tax, but they did, and I thank them for that. If there was no war – I would have already applied to the owners by all means, and they would have repaired (roads – Ed.) - noted Bondarenko.

Context

Residents of Chernihiv region complain that the road section between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka was completely destroyed by tractors and large trucks of agricultural companies "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company".

According to local residents, it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for people, this path is almost the only way to get to the "Big World". Regular and school buses also use this road.

On this road, an ambulance barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility.

We do not have the right to control the weight of transport – Chernihiv RMA about the road, in the destruction of which local residents blame two agricultural companies