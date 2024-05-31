A terrible section of road in the Chernihiv region, which an ambulance barely took a seriously ill elderly woman to the hospital, should be repaired by a Recovery Agency

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 55191 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137009 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142206 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234721 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170371 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162969 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147467 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217508 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112894 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204132 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

A terrible section of road in the Chernihiv region, which an ambulance barely took a seriously ill elderly woman to the hospital, should be repaired by a Recovery Agency

A terrible section of road in the Chernihiv region, which an ambulance barely took a seriously ill elderly woman to the hospital, should be repaired by a Recovery Agency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 149386 views

The section between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarovka in Chernihiv region is a road of state significance and should be repaired by the state agency for infrastructure restoration and development of Ukraine. At the same time, the village head of Komarovka takes the side of agricultural companies, saying that businesses must work to pay taxes.

The section between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarovka in Chernihiv region is a road of state significance. The state agency for infrastructure restoration and development of Ukraine should repair this road, along which an ambulance barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital. This was stated by Komarovsky village head Viktor Bondarenko in a comment UNN.

Details

The local road from Sidorovka to Berestovets has been repaired. There are holes, but there is nothing critical. There is a road from Borzna to Komarovka and then to the highway – it is of national significance. And the section from Berestovets to Komarovka is very scary: a kilometer of new and three kilometers of bad. the community responds by sending letters to road owners and requesting repairs. We can't repair it ourselves, as this is not our property, and there are not many funds, even protected items of expenditure are not provided. As for complaints – it is clear that people complain, we all drive on these roads

- said Bondarenko.

It should be noted that since 2023, the state agency for infrastructure restoration and Development, headed by Mustafa Nayyem, has been working on state roads.

At the same time, despite the terrible state of roads, the village head of Komarovka takes the side of agricultural companies, which, according to local residents, destroy roads in the community with their large vehicles. They say that businesses must work to pay taxes. 

We had an order from the chairman of the RMA to lift the ban on the movement of large vehicles in the region in order to support business. So that they can work, provide jobs, and pay taxes. They drive those large vehicles, but they fill it up, the road tax is included in the cost of fuel. That is, you fill up more – you drive more, you pay more taxes.We constantly communicate with these agricultural firms. They could have taken advantage of the benefit, for example, in 2022 and not paid us land tax, but they did, and I thank them for that. If there was no war – I would have already applied to the owners by all means, and they would have repaired (roads – Ed.)

- noted Bondarenko. 

Context

Residents of Chernihiv region complain that the road section between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka was completely destroyed by tractors and large trucks of agricultural companies "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company".

According to local residents, it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for people, this path is almost the only way to get to the "Big World". Regular and school buses also use this road.   

On this road, an ambulance barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility.

We do not have the right to control the weight of transport – Chernihiv RMA about the road, in the destruction of which local residents blame two agricultural companies30.05.24, 08:43 • 97339 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
mustafa-nayyemMustafa Nayyem
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

