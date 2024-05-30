We do not have the right to control the weight of transport – Chernihiv RMA about the road, in the destruction of which local residents blame two agricultural companies

Local authorities, in accordance with the current legislation, do not have the right to control the weight of vehicles on the roads. This should be handled by Ukrtransbezpeka and the police. But the problem with the fact that large-sized transport destroys roads exists, and it must be solved. This was stated by the head of the Department of operational maintenance of highways of the Capital Construction Department of Chernihiv RMA Alexander Mysnik in a comment UNN.

The official claims that complaints about the poor condition of the road between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka, which, according to local residents, were destroyed by the agricultural firms "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company" in Chernihiv RMA were not received.

On this road, we recall, an ambulance, having spent a lot of time, barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital, who died in a medical facility in several days.

Misnik specified that the section from Komarovka to Berestovets is a road of state significance and should be handled by the state agency for infrastructure restoration and development. And the section from Berestovets to Sidorovka is already a road of regional significance. And there really is a problem with exceeding the weight of transport on our roads that needs to be solved.

On local roads, according to the traffic rules, the maximum weight of a vehicle must be 24 tons. We cannot control this, according to the law. We have Ukrtransbezpeka and, in principle, the police, who, I think, can stop the car and see how much the car weighs and issue a fine, even if it is small for this. we wrote letters about this, but Ukrtransbezpeka says that they do not have enough people to block all routes where this transport goes. They need to weigh the car. Weight complexes must meet strict standards. We do not build such sites on our local roads, because the network is extensive and very serious funds need to be invested. The construction of the complex costs 5-6 million hryvnias, it is better to repair the road for this money - says Misnik.

According to the representative of the Chernihiv RMA, the mentioned road section was "patched up on a large scale" in 2021. This year, the budget does not provide for road repairs.you can only use the remaining funds from previous years. This road is not included in the repair plans.

The Ukrainian dairy company admits that their cargo transport runs on the road between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarovka, but does not consider themselves guilty of the destroyed roads.

