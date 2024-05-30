We do not have the right to control the weight of transport – Chernihiv RMA about the road, in the destruction of which local residents blame two agricultural companies

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 56025 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102595 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145744 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246344 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173244 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164662 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223624 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113020 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47470 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59457 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98688 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38918 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31916 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246344 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223624 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209946 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235825 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222758 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 56025 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31916 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38918 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112081 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113039 views
We do not have the right to control the weight of transport – Chernihiv RMA about the road, in the destruction of which local residents blame two agricultural companies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97340 views

The Capital Construction Department of Chernihiv RMA said that local authorities cannot control the weight of vehicles on the roads, because Ukrtransbezpeka and the police are responsible for this. However, there is a problem with large vehicles that destroy roads and it needs to be solved.

Local authorities, in accordance with the current legislation, do not have the right to control the weight of vehicles on the roads. This should be handled by Ukrtransbezpeka and the police. But the problem with the fact that large-sized transport destroys roads exists, and it must be solved. This was stated by the head of the Department of operational maintenance of highways of the Capital Construction Department of Chernihiv RMA Alexander Mysnik in a comment UNN.

The official claims that complaints about the poor condition of the road between the settlements of Sidorovka and Komarovka, which, according to local residents, were destroyed by the agricultural firms "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company" in Chernihiv RMA were not received. 

On this road, we recall, an ambulance, having spent a lot of time, barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital, who died in a medical facility in several days.

Misnik specified that the section from Komarovka to Berestovets is a road of state significance and should be handled by the state agency for infrastructure restoration and development. And the section from Berestovets to Sidorovka is already a road of regional significance. And there really is a problem with exceeding the weight of transport on our roads that needs to be solved.

On local roads, according to the traffic rules, the maximum weight of a vehicle must be 24 tons. We cannot control this, according to the law. We have Ukrtransbezpeka and, in principle, the police, who, I think, can stop the car and see how much the car weighs and issue a fine, even if it is small for this. we wrote letters about this, but Ukrtransbezpeka says that they do not have enough people to block all routes where this transport goes. They need to weigh the car. Weight complexes must meet strict standards. We do not build such sites on our local roads, because the network is extensive and very serious funds need to be invested. The construction of the complex costs 5-6 million hryvnias, it is better to repair the road for this money

- says Misnik.

According to the representative of the Chernihiv RMA, the mentioned road section was "patched up on a large scale" in 2021. This year, the budget does not provide for road repairs.you can only use the remaining funds from previous years. This road is not included in the repair plans.

Optional 

The Ukrainian dairy company admits that their cargo transport runs on the road between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarovka, but does not consider themselves guilty of the destroyed roads.

No one will stop people if they block traffic - the official gave advice on how to encourage two agricultural companies to repair the road29.05.24, 12:55 • 118312 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
chernihivChernihiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising